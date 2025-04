Baseball

Hall 7, Sterling 2: Jack Curran stroked a two-run triple as part of a four-run first inning to send the Red Devils to a nonconference win over former conference rival Sterling in an early Good Friday start at Sterling.

Geno Ferrari went 2 for 4 with a RBI. Hunter Edgcomb added a RBI hit.

Braden Curran went the distance for the win, scattering five hits over seven innings with no earned runs allowed, one walk and seven strikeouts.