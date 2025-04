A 14-year-old boy from the Hinckley-Big Rock area fell about 25 to 30 feet Thursday in La Salle Canyon at Starved Rock State Park. Above is a file photo of the canyon from 2023. (Derek Barichello)

He was flown to Loyola Medical Center by an OSF Life Flight helicopter after he was taken by boat across the Illinois River from the park. The boy was described as stable, Utica Fire Chief Ben Brown said.

Utica and Oglesby fire departments, along with Ottawa River Rescue responded to the scene.