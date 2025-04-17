Streator Elementary names Jeffrey Alstadt new superintendent

Streator Elementary School District 44 announced the appointment of Jeffrey Alstadt as its new superintendent, effective July 1, as the current superintendent is departing at the end of June. (Photo provided by Angela Risley)

The Board of Education made the decision after a comprehensive search process that involved input from various stakeholders within the district and the community, the board said in a news release.

Alstadt brings eeducational leadership experience to Streator Elementary. His previous roles include director of communications at D181 in Hinsdale; district administrator (superintendent) at Randall Consolidated School District and superintendent/business manager at Crescent-Iroquois CUSD 249. He also served as an assistant principal in the Chicago Public Schools and an eighth ELA teacher in Beach Park. Additionally, Alstadt has supported numerous school districts as a consultant, specializing in strategic planning, administrative coaching and professional development focused on instruction.

The Board said it was impressed by Alstadt’s enthusiasm, strong communication skills, expertise in school finance and his ability to build positive relationships within a school community. His student-centered approach and planning skills align with the district’s commitment to striving for excellence in the classroom and responsible financial management, the board said.

“We believe Dr. Alstadt’s leadership will be invaluable in guiding our district forward and ensuring the continued success of our students,” Board President Angela Risley said.

Alstadt expressed enthusiasm for the district.

“I am excited about this opportunity and fortunate to serve as the next superintendent,” Alstadt said in a news release. “I look forward to a long commitment to the students, staff and community, as well as the important work ahead for the district.”

The Board of Education thanked outgoing Superintendent Kelli Virgil for her service to the district. The board will work closely with Alstadt to ensure a smooth and successful transition in leadership.

A meet-and-greet opportunity for the community to welcome Alstadt will be announced at a later date, the board said.