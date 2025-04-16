Nabisco time clock to be displayed at Seattle Sutton Marseilles Museum

Showing the display and explaining how Nabisco employees moved the time clock wheel to punch their unique number, is Doris Sobinsky, a museum volunteer. Sobrinsky, who is 98 years old, was employed as a clerk at Nabisco and still knows how to use the time-clock. (Photo provided by Ruth Sutton-Egofske)

An original piece of history is on display at the Seattle Sutton Marseilles Museum, donated by Roger & Ruth Close – the Nabisco factory’s time clock.

When this time clock was used at Nabisco more than 70 years ago, employees referred to it as a “punch-clock” machine. All Nabisco employees were assigned a number and spun the wheel to record their arrival and departure time.

To view the time clock and other historical Marseilles artifacts at the Seattle Sutton Marseilles Museum, contact Seattle Sutton for a group tour at 815-795-6135.