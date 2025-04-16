Musician, historian Barry Cloyd to perform at La Salle library on April 22

The La Salle Public Library will be welcoming musician and historian Barry Cloyd at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 22. (Shaw Local)

Cloyd will be presenting “Our Land Between the Rivers, Illinois in Story and in Song” a musical history lesson about the state of Illinois and the Midwest.

Cloyd will walk audiences through Abraham Lincoln’s appearance in Illinois, The Black Hawk War, the creation of the Illinois and Michigan Canal, The Lincoln-Douglas Debates and The Civil War, Ulysses S. Grant’s contributions, The Great Chicago Fire, the First Skyscraper, The Columbian Exposition, The Pullman Strike, Frank Lloyd Wright’s genius, the Springfield Race Riots,“Lucky Lindy” in Illinois, Al Capone, Everett Dirksen,Carl Sandburg.

He will present all of the events through songs that are germane to the period, traditional and original performed on guitar and five-string banjo.

This program is free and open to the public and all ages. No registration is necessary. For more information, visit the Program Portal on the La Salle Public Library website, lasallepubliclibrary.org.

The La Salle Public Library is located at 305 Marquette St. For more information, call the library at 815-223-2341, go to its website or email the program coordinator at rmalerk@lasallepubliclibrary.org.