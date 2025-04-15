Tayton Kays, Traxton Mattingly power Putnam County to win at Amboy: Monday’s NewsTribune Roundup

Baseball

Putnam County 18, Amboy 2 (4 inn.): Tayton Kays (five RBIs) and Traxton Mattingly (three RBIs) hit homers to help power the Panthers to a nonconference win on the road.

The Panthers rapped out 15 hits, led by Maddux Poole with three and two RBIs while Johnathon Stunkel, Mattingly, Drew Carlson (two RBIs) and Kays with two hits each.

Carlson went two innings for the win.

Hall 15, Kewanee 0 (4 inn.): Izzaq Zrust and the Red Devils made quick work of the Boilermakers, winning in four innings at Kirby Park in Spring Valley.

Zrust pitched a one-hit shutout in a four-inning game, striking out nine.

The Red Devils rapped out 11 hits, led by Jack Jablonski with three hits and four RBIs and Plym (two RBIs) and Greyson Bickett (RBI) with two hits each. Zrust helped his own cause with a triple and two RBIs, with Geno Ferrari and Braden Curran collecting RBI hits.

St. Bede 5, East Dubuque 4: The Bruins rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, including a game-winning hit by Gus Burr to walk off with a nonconference win at Lumberkings Stadium in Clinton, Iowa.

Geno Dinges and Burr each had two hits for the Bruins.

Alec Tomsha earned the win with 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief, striking out two. Starter AJ Hermes struck out eight batters.

Morris 12, La Salle-Peru 4: The Cavs led 2-0 after two innings, but were outscored 12-2 the rest of the way at home.

Adrian Arzola went 3 for 4 with a double.

Earlville 11, Serena 10: The Red Raiders (2-7, 1-3) scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to grab the Little Ten Conference win at home away from the Huskers (2-8, 1-4).

Easton Fruit (double, triple, RBI) had three hits to lead Earlville, which also got two hits and an RBI from Grady Harp, and a double and three RBIs from Lane Rohrer.

Dee-Mack 10, Fieldcrest 0 (6 inn.): Eli Gerdes had the lone hit for the Knights (6-4, 2-1) in a Heart of Illinois Conference loss at Mackinaw.

Boys tennis

Peoria Christian 4, Princeton 1: Landon Davis earned the Tigers’ lone win at home with a 7-5, 7-5 match at No. 1 singles.

Track and field

At Manlius: The Bureau Valley girls finished third of eight teams in its own invite, scoring 86 points.

Mya Shipp won the 400 (1:03.75) and took second in the 200 for the Storm. Other second-place finishes were awarded to Maddie Wetzell (3,200), Emma Musche (triple jump) and the 4 x 200 relay.

Maddie Althaus won the 200 (28.52) and took second in the 400. Bella Yanos won the long jump (5.15) for fifth-place Amboy (55).

Kate Duncan topped eighth-place St. Bede (13) with a second-place finish in the high jump.

Fulton won the meet with 148 points and five first-place finishes.

At Granville: Henry-Midland won six events and scored 100 points to win a quad hosted by Putnam County.

Brecken Pyles turned a hat trick by winning the 100 (11.99), the long jump (6.15) and the high jump (1.78). Other winners were Isaac Tower in the 200 (25.75) and the 4x100 (53.84) and 4x800 (13:09.38) relays.

Kaden Nauman picked up a pair of wins for second-place St. Bede (53) in the 800 (2:22.14) and 3,200 (11:25.6). Other winners for the Bruins were Landon Balestri in the 400 (1:00.38), Kennen Grisham in the 100 hurdles (18.93) and the 4x400 relay (4:14.61)

Alex Rodriquez swept the shot (14.32) and discus (43.04) for third-place PC (42), while Carter Baxter won the 1,600 (5:53.81).

DePue’s Pablo Escobar won the 300 hurdles (54.64) with the Little Giants also winning the 4x200 relay (1:53.66)

Girls soccer

Princeton 3, Indian Creek 0: Bella Clevenger scored a hat trick, and Maddie Oertel worked a shutout in goal for the Tigresses (6-5) at Bryant Field.

Mendota 2, Monmouth-Roseville 0: Crystal Garcia scored both goals with an assist to Addi Jones in the Trojans’ Three Rivers win on their home turf.

Softball

Chester 13, St. Bede 3: The Bruins scored two runs in the top of the first, but fell by the 10-run rule in six innings to kick off their spring trip to southern Illinois.

Macy Strauch and Ava Balestri each had RBI hits for the Bruins.

Kewanee 10, Hall 0: The Red Devils were shut out on one hit, a single by Kennedy Wozniak, in Spring Valley.

The Boilermakers struck for five runs in the fifth inning to put the 10-run rule in play. Kewanee pitcher Kalleigh Gale struck out 12.

Stark County 5, Putnam County 4: The host Rebels scored one run in the bottom of the eighth to walk off with an extra-inning win over PC.

Kennedy Holocker, who tripled, and Myah Richardson, who doubled, each had two hits for the Panthers. Britney Trinidad and Alexis Margis had RBI hits.

Henry-Senachwine 1, Galva 0: The Mallards scored the only run of the day on an RBI hit by Kaitlyn Anderson in the third inning to score the nonconference win at home.

Rachel Eckert shut the Wildcats out on six hits, while fanning eight for the win. Lauren Harbison (three steals), Rylan Davis and Eckert also hit safely for the Mallards.

Dee-Mack 19, Fieldcrest 0 (4 inn.): The Knights fell victim to a no-hitter by the Chiefs in the HOIC game at Mackinaw.

Serena 13, Earlville 0 (5 inn.): The Huskers (7-3, 4-0) scored four times in the first, fourth and fifth innings in the LTC win over the host Red Raiders (4-5, 0-3).