Ottawa garage fire controlled in 5 minutes by firefighters

Ottawa firefighters respond Monday, April 14, 2025, to a garage fire on St. James Street between Ottawa Avenue and Douglas Street. (Derek Barichello)

A garage fire on St. James Street between Douglas Street and Ottawa Avenue in Ottawa was extinguished without any injuries on Monday night.

Ottawa firefighters responded to a garage fire with two vehicles at 5:34 p.m., Fire Chief Brian Bressner said in a news release. The first engine arrived at 5:40 p.m., crews found flames on the outside in the rear corner of the garage.

“The first arriving engine company performed an offensive attack on the fire through the side entrance door,” Bressner said.

Crews got the fire under control by 5:45 p.m., he said. Firefighters remained on scene to continue with salvage, overhaul and investigative operations.

Bressner said no one was injured and the fire started on the outside of the garage on the east side.

The cause of the fire is accidental, he said.

The Ottawa Fire Department received support from several agencies, including the Ottawa Police Department, Ottawa Central Dispatch and Servpro.