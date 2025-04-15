Maximilian is back to collect tuna for the Marseilles Food Pantry

Six-year-old Maximilian Claahsen stacks some of the cans of tuna donated to the Marseilles Food Pantry in honor of his upcoming birthday. His drive netted 1,144 cans for those in need. Maximilian will again be celebrating his birthday with a tuna can food drive benefiting the pantry at noon on Sunday, April 27. (Charlie Ellerbrock)

A community tuna drive to assist the Marseilles Food Pantry will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 27, outside the pantry at 200 Broadway St.

Maximilian Claahsen, who will be turning 7 this year, began the tradition two years ago in honor of his birthday and continues it as a way to give back to the community.

Last year, the pantry saw 1,144 cans of tuna donated during the drive.

Community members are encouraged to drop off canned tuna, which Maximilian will collect outside the front doors of the pantry.

For more information, contact the Marseilles Food Pantry at 815-579-8922.