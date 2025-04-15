Izzaq Zrust, Hall make quick work of Kewanee: Monday’s BCR roundup

Baseball

Hall 15, Kewanee 0 (4 inn.): Izzaq Zrust and the Red Devils made quick work of the Boilermakers, winning in four innings at Kirby Park in Spring Valley.

Zrust pitched a one-hit shutout in a four-inning game, striking out nine.

The Red Devils rapped out 11 hits, led by Jack Jablonski with three hits and four RBIs and Plym (two RBIs) and Greyson Bickett (RBI) with two hits each. Zrust helped his own cause with a triple and two RBIs, with Geno Ferrari and Braden Curran collecting RBI hits.

St. Bede 5, East Dubuque 4: The Bruins rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, including a game-winning hit by Gus Burr to walk off with a nonconference win at Lumberkings Stadium in Clinton, Iowa.

Geno Dinges and Burr each had two hits for the Bruins.

Alec Tomsha earned the win with 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief, striking out two. Starter AJ Hermes struck out eight batters.

Boys tennis

Peoria Christian 4, Princeton 1: Landon Davis earned the Tigers’ lone win at home with a 7-5, 7-5 match at No. 1 singles.

Track and field

At Manlius: The Bureau Valley girls finished third of eight teams in its own invite, scoring 86 points.

Mya Shipp won the 400 (1:03.75) and took second in the 200 for the Storm. Other second-place finishes were awarded to Maddie Wetzell (3,200), Emma Musche (triple jump) and the 4 x 200 relay.

Maddie Althaus won the 200 (28.52) and took second in the 400. Bella Yanos won the long jump (5.15) for fifth-place Amboy (55).

Kate Duncan topped eighth-place St. Bede (13) with a second-place finish in the high jump.

Fulton won the meet with 148 points and five first-place finishes.

Girls soccer

Princeton 3, Indian Creek 0: Bella Clevenger scored a hat trick, and Maddie Oertel worked a shutout in goal for the Tigresses (6-5) at Bryant Field.

Softball

Chester 13, St. Bede 3: The Bruins scored two runs in the top of the first, but fell by the 10-run rule in six innings to kick off their spring trip to southern Illinois.

Macy Strauch and Ava Balestri each had RBI hits for the Bruins.

Kewanee 10, Hall 0: The Red Devils were shut out on one hit, a single by Kennedy Wozniak, in Spring Valley.

The Boilermakers struck for five runs in the fifth inning to put the 10-run rule in play. Kewanee pitcher Kalleigh Gale struck out 12.