Earlville baseball rallies for LTC win over Serena: The Times Monday Roundup

Baseball

Earlville 11, Serena 10: At Earlville, the Red Raiders (2-7, 1-3) scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to grab the Little Ten Conference win away from the Huskers (2-8, 1-4).

Easton Fruit (double, triple, RBI) had three hits to lead Earlville, which also received two hits and an RBI from Grady Harp, plus a double and three RBIs from Lane Rohrer.

Payton Twait (home run, four RBIs) had three hits for Serena, while Ryne DeBernardi (RBI) and Carter Meyer (two RBIs) each had two hits. Nolan Muffler added a pair of RBIs.

Kaneland 17, Ottawa 2 (4 inn.): At Maple Park, the Knights outhit the Pirates 8-3, took advantage of six errors and led from start to finish in the Interstate 8 Conference opener for both sides.

Jacob Rosetto and Harry Carretto each doubled, while Colin Fowler took the pitching loss for Ottawa (8-5, 0-1).

Normal U-High 11, Seneca 0 (5 inn.): At Seneca, the Fighting Irish dropped to 3-10 on the season with the loss to the Pioneers.

Griffin Hougas, Paxton Giertz and Jace Mitchell each singled for Seneca, while Cam Shriey was the losing pitcher.

Newark 17, Indian Creek 1 (5 inn.): At Shabbona, the Norsemen exploded for 11 runs in the fifth to earn the LTC win over the Timberwolves.

Landon Begovac (double, two RBIs) and David Ulrich (RBI) led Newark with three hits apiece. Payton Wills (RBI) added two hits, Caleb Morgan two RBIs and Kiptyn Bleuer doubled. Ulrich (5 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 7 K) earned the victory.

Somonauk 11, Hiawatha 3: At Kirkland, the Bobcats improved to 5-6 overall and 3-2 in LTC play with the triumph over the Hawks.

Silas Johnson (triple, RBI) had three hits, Kaden Geers-Clason (double, RBI) two hits and winning pitcher Tristan Reed (7 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K) a double and RBI for Somonauk.

Sandwich 9, Harvard 6: At Sandwich, Grant Somlock had three hits, including a pair of doubles and four RBIs, to lead the Indians (5-10, 3-2) to the Kishwaukee River Conference win over the Hornets.

Braden Behringer (RBI) and Diego Corral (three RBIs) both added two hits. Nick Michalek (win, 6 IP, 5 K) and Chase Clark (1 IP) combined efforts on the mound.

Dee-Mack 10, Fieldcrest 0 (6 inn.): At Mackinaw, an Eli Gerdes single was the lone hit for the Knights (6-4, 2-1) in the Heart of Illinois Conference loss to the Chiefs.

Softball

Coal City 7, Streator 4: At Streator, the Bulldogs fell to 4-9 overall and 1-2 in Illinois Central Eight Conference play with the loss to the Coalers.

Makenna Ondrey (two doubles, RBI) had three hits, while Morgan Kostal singled, doubled and knocked in two runs. Ondrey (7 IP, 9 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 10 K) suffered the loss.

Seneca 2, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1: At Bradley, the Irish (11-0) took the lead with two runs in the fifth in the win over the Class 4A Boilermakers.

Tessa Krull (Win, 5 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 4 K) and Hayden Pfeifer (2 IP, 1 H, 3 K) combined efforts in the circle. Alyssa Zellers (double, RBI), Camryn Stecken (RBI) and Emma Mino each had two hits.

Newark 8, Indian Creek 6; Newark 12, Indian Creek 5: At Shabbona, the Norsemen (9-6-1, 6-0) swept the LTC doubleheader from the Timberwolves.

Brooklyn Wallin and Dottie Wood (two RBIs) had two hits for Newark in the opener. Bailey Schutter homered, Presley Hauge and Sadie Pottinger each tripled, and Rylie Carlson and Adelaide Johnson both doubled. Wood (4⅓ IP, 8 H, 4 ER, 0 BB, 5 K) earned the win.

In game two, Wood doubled twice, Pottinger (two RBIs) homered, and Wallin (two RBIs), Carlson (four RBIs) and Johnson (RBI) all tripled. Wood (4 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K) picked up her second win of the day.

Serena 13, Earlville 0 (5 inn.): At Earlville, the Huskers (7-3, 4-0) scored four times in the first, fourth and fifth innings in the LTC win over the Red Raiders (4-5, 0-3).

RayElle Brennan (two doubles, two RBIs) led Serena with three hits, while Jenna Setchell (double, RBI), Lanee Cole (double, three RBIs) and Maddie Young (triple, home run, RBI) all had two hits. Maddie Glade (5 IP, 3 H, 1 BB, 8 K) recorded the win in the circle.

Addie Scherer had two of Earlville’s three hits.

Somonauk/Leland 17, Hiawatha 0 (4 inn.): At Kirkland, winning pitcher Brooke Bahrey (4 IP, 0 H, 2 BB, 7 K) fired a no-hitter and went 4 for 4 at the plate with four runs scored, a triple and four RBIs to lead the Bobcats (3-7, 2-1).

Kammy Ambler (three RBIs) also had two hits. Kaydence Eade doubled.

Harvard 8, Sandwich 6: At Sandwich, the Indians (5-5, 2-1) dropped the KRC contest to the Hornets.

Abby Johnson (home run, RBI) and Kayden Corneils each had two hits, while Jillian Freemon tripled for Sandwich. Aubrey Cyr (6⅓ IP, 9 H, 6 ER, 2 BB, 8 K) took the loss.

Dee-Mack 19, Fieldcrest 0 (4 inn.): At Mackinaw, the Knights were no-hit by the Chiefs in the HOIC game.

Track and field

Seneca boys, girls, win own 5-team meet: At Seneca, both the Irish boys and girls teams earned victories.

Seneca received individual boys wins from Travis Barr (200-meter run), Callum Wright (1,600), Zebadiah Maxwell (shot put, discus), Brayden Simek (high jump), Sean Sigler (pole vault) and Matt Stach (long jump). The hosts 4x200 (Gunner Varland, Travis Barr, Brayden Simek, Colton Pumphrey) and 4x800 (Sebastian Deering, James Zydron, Nick Griffin, Landon Hebe) realys were also victorious.

Marquette’s MacKinnley Thomson won the 3,200 as did the 4x100 relay team of Marcus Baker, Jimmy Lawsha, Charlie McGrath, Jacoby Gooden.

On the girls side, Seneca’s Lila Coleman (400, long jump), Evelyn O’Connor (1,600), Haiden Lavaier (discus) and Emily Aldridge (pole vault) earned wins, as did the 4x200 (Lilly Pfeifer, Julie Mueller, Elsa Douglas, Aubrie Jackson) and 4x800 (Julie Mueller, Lily Mueller, Evelyn O’Connor, Tenley Yandell) relays.

Marquette’s Gwen Jimenez won the shot put, while the 4x100 (Maggie Jewett, Lucy McGrath, Parker Poundstone, Madisyn Trainor) relay team also crossed the finish line first.