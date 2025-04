The Utica Knights of Columbus Fr. Marquette Council donated $2000 to four local charities who provide services for people with intellectual disabilities. Gathered at the check presentation are (front from left) Mike Brown, Brittany Anderson and Beth Compeotto of Starved Rock Regional Center, Jessica Kreiser, Lighted Way executive director and Jim Polizzi Grand Knight. (Back from left) Joe Bernardoni, St. Bede students; August Burr, Carson Riva, Gino Ferrari and Rick Friedrich. The Special Olympics Region A was absent for the presentation. Each organization received a total of $500. Money collected was raised through the intellectual disabilities (Tootsie Roll drive) last fall. (Photo provided by Chuck Voreis)

The Utica Knights of Columbus Fr. Marquette Council donated $2,000 to four local charities who provide services for people with intellectual disabilities.

The Starved Rock Regional Center, Lighted Way, Special Olympics and St. Bede received $500. Money collected was raised through the intellectual disabilities Tootsie Roll drive last fall.