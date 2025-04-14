The Times Athlete of the Week: Marquette baseball’s Griffin Dobberstein

Capturing 111 out of 206 total votes cast in an online poll, Marquette baseball’s Griffin Dobberstein is The Times Athlete of the Week.

The defending Class 1A state champs had a big week, and that included Dobberstein’s three-hit, six-RBI performance in a 16-1 handling of Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell to finish the series sweep.

Also on the ballot last week were runner-up Addie Scherer (Earlville softball), Weston Averkamp (Ottawa boys track and field) and Ayla Covalsky (Ottawa girls soccer).

Weekly ballots go online Mondays and are accessible via Facebook (The Times Sports) and Twitter (@jtpedelty), with voting going through midday Wednesday.

Marquette’s Griffin Dobberstein completes a double play as Dwight’s Luke Gallet attempts to break it up last Thursday at Masinelli Field in Ottawa. (Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

Do you have any nicknames?

Dobberstein: Dobby (“Dough-Bee”) or Dobber (“Dough-ber”).

The team has been off to another great start this season. What’s been the key to the Crusaders’ success?

Dobberstein: The key to our success has been doing the small things right – not making errors and getting runs across the board whenever possible is allowing us to win games.

How about your strong start individually?

Dobberstein: I’ve spent the offseason consistently working on my craft, getting stronger, being smooth and having a routine. I’m very blessed that the hard work is paying off.

As a multi-sport athlete, how do you handle that transition between seasons (basketball to baseball, for example)?

Dobberstein: The transition is tough in some aspects, but I train both sports in each season, so going from one to the other is not too bad.

Do you or the team feel a little more pressure this season coming in as defending Class 1A state champions? How are you handling that?

Dobberstein: The first few games we had immense pressure, but since we have settled in. It is just another season to get better. We all knew that we would have a target on our backs, so we just have to go out and play confidently.

What’s your favorite subject in school?

Dobberstein: Chemistry.

Easter dinner is right around the corner. What will you make sure is on your plate?

Dobberstein: Ham and corn casserole.

If you could see any musical artist in concert anywhere in the world tomorrow night, all expenses paid, who would you choose and where would you see them?

Dobberstein: Morgan Wallen at the Sphere in Vegas.

What movie would you say you’ve watched more than any other? About how many times?

Dobberstein: “Step Brothers” 25 times.

The team’s going out to a local restaurant to celebrate a big win, and you get to choose the place. Where are you going, and what are you ordering?

Dobberstein: Culver’s, getting a double burger basket, cheese curds instead of fries with a lemonade.

Is there something about you that people who only know you through sports might find surprising?

Dobberstein: I collect sports cards.

Do you have any plans for after high school? Do they involve sports?

Dobberstein: I plan on playing baseball for as long as I can and studying physical therapy.