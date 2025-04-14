Streator Leading Ladies announce pulled pork fundraiser Aug. 21 at Bullpen

The Streator Leading Ladies will host a pulled pork sandwich fundraiser this summer. The event will be from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21, at the Bullpen, 1014 Johnson St., Streator. (Shaw File photo)

The Streator Leading Ladies will host a pulled pork sandwich fundraiser this summer.

The event will be from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Bullpen, 1014 Johnson St., Streator.

Tickets for the dinner will be sold in advance, with more details on registration to follow.

During their monthly meeting, members Shirley Gipson, Jessica Stayton, Jill Newbold, Dianne O’Hern, Amber Miller, Dodi Callister, Donna Stone, Janna Rice, Carolyn Erler and Jean Sorenson discussed additional fundraising initiatives and reviewed correspondence from the Salvation Army regarding their assistance in the bell-ringing campaign.

A sock hop for the Streator Unlimited is scheduled 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 2, at the fellowship hall at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 509 E. Broadway St. Ron Sauers will be the disc jockey.

The group announced that they’re open to new members and the next meeting will be held Thursday, April 18, at Chipper’s Grill, 1733 N. Bloomington St., Streator.