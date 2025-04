The Streator Key Club raised $350 for the Thirst Project with its Walk for Water on Saturday. (Photo provided by Streator Key Club)

The club’s ultimate goal is to raise $12,000 to build a well in Africa.

The walk was 3.75 miles – the average distance a person has to walk in Africa to get clean drinking water. A $25 donation was accepted, because that’s the amount it takes to get one person clean drinking water. Each participant received a black Thirst Project T-shirt.