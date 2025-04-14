Peru Library main level closes for renovations

Peru Public Library is replacing the flooring on the main level, which will be closed. The project is expected to take three weeks. (Derek Barichello)

During this time, the library will not have public-use computers, access to the outdoor bookdrop or copying/scanning/faxing services.

Patrons will be able to make returns, pick up holds, place holds, choose seeds from the seed library, browse daily newspapers and browse new books on the lower level. The lower level entrance is located on the west end of the building.

The library’s projected reopening date is May 5.