Chief Senachwine DAR learns healthy tips from OSF doctor

Chief Senachwine Chapter members learned April 5 the importance of good sleep, healthy eating and exercise (“Use it or Lose It”) from Dr. Tim Collins, doctor of Physical Therapy for OSF HealthCare.

Especially important were Collins’ demonstrations of various levels of exercise. He suggested the following: Start with a few repetitions and climb to a more challenging level. Consider buying a watch that shows your heart rate. Walking is beneficial as are such indoor exercises as lifting items correctly while protecting the back and doing push-ups/ push-aways against a wall rather than on the floor. Exercise for five days and then rest two days. Collins shared ideas for members to incorporate into their daily lives.

Following the chapter’s March meeting, members collected a sizable goodwill donation with which to thank program presenters, Freedom Paws’ founder Corey James and assistant Brenda Olson, including trainee pooch Bingo. The dogs at Freedom Paws assist veterans suffering from PTSD.

Under the leadership of Regent pro tem, Sharon Bittner, and Recording Secretary pro tem, Dolores Dace, the April meeting, held at the Henry Public Library, covered information forwarded by the National Society of the American Revolution and the Illinois State Organization. Chairmen shared reports on American Heritage, History and Indians, Commemorative Events, Community Classroom, Conservation, Flag of the USA, Franco-American Memorial and Women’s Issues.

Members gifted more than 180 items for donation to the Illinois Veterans Home in La Salle. Also received were monetary donations from those living at a distance. Members were thanked for their generosity.

The regent announced the chapter was honored by receiving a National Third Place award for commemorating the 100th anniversary of the American Indian Citizenship Act.

A mini-research lesson covered the chapter’s long-range project of creating a booklet of chapter members’ patriots and how to discover their involvement in the Revolutionary War.

Looking ahead to the 2025-2026 chapter year, members signed up for hostessing and suggesting programs.

Any woman older than 18 whose lineage traces to a Revolutionary War patriot and who wishes to learn more about the Daughters of the American Revolution is invited to visit dar.org or call 815-303-1034.