Hall plates 3 runs in seventh to top Rockridge: Friday’s BCR roundup

Hall 5, Rockridge 3: The Red Devils (7-6) scored early with two runs in the first and scored late with three runs in the seventh to break a 2-2 tie for a Three Rivers Conference crossover victory in Edgington.

Jack Jablonski allowed a run in the first inning, then shut out the Rockets for five innings for the win. He scattered three hits and fanned 10. Jack Curran finished the game in the seventh inning.

Jaxon Pinter had three hits while Jablonski (three RBIs) and Greyson Bickett added two hits each.