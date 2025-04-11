No strike: Tentative agreement reached in Streator Elementary teachers, support staff negotiations

A tentative labor agreement was reached Thursday between the Streator Elementary Association and the Streator Elementary Board of Education, according to a union official. (Tom Sistak)

A tentative labor agreement was reached Thursday between the Streator Elementary Association and the Streator Elementary Board of Education, according to a union official.

The agreement was reached at about 9 p.m., less than 12 hours before the union was set to begin a strike. Details have not been shared as of Thursday night regarding the agreement. Susan Thorson, UniServ director, confirmed the agreement.

Classes throughout the district will continue Friday as scheduled.

Talks began at 10 a.m. between the union and the board to reach a labor agreement. The parties were assisted by David Born. He was a regional director in the Chicago Office with the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service. Since the discontinuation of the federal agency’s services to public unions by the Trump administration, Born has started a private practice. Born is familiar with Streator. He has mediated the last three contracts between the parties.