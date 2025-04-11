Fatal crash reported Thursday in north end of Peru

Peru police are investigating a fatal crash reported at 10:58 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of May Road in the city’s north end.

In a Friday news release, Lt. Doug Bernabei said Peru police, fire and EMS responded to a traffic crash that resulted in a fatality. The victim was not immediately identified.

“The overnight investigation is continuing by Peru Police and the La Salle County coroner,” Bernabei said. “Further details will be released when available.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.