April 08, 2025
NewsSportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock Country

South Streator ice cream shop to reopen for season

April 10 is opening day

By Stephanie Jaquins, Shaw Local News Network correspondent
The Big Dipper in South Streator is set to reopen for the season Thursday, April 10, 2025.

The Big Dipper in South Streator is set to reopen for the season Thursday, April 10, 2025. (Derek Barichello)

The Big Dipper, 1901 S. Bloomington St., in South Streator is scheduled to open Thursday, April 10, for the season. Hours will be 3 to 9 p.m. Go to The Big Dipper’s Facebook page for more information.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.

Have a Question about this article?