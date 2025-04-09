South Streator ice cream shop to reopen for season

The Big Dipper, 1901 S. Bloomington St., in South Streator is scheduled to open Thursday, April 10, for the season. Hours will be 3 to 9 p.m. Go to The Big Dipper’s Facebook page for more information.

