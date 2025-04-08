April 08, 2025
Grand jury indicts La Salle mother for baby’s injury

Streator woman also indicted for gunshots fired in neighborhood dispute

By Tom Collins
La Salle County courthouse on Etna Road.

A La Salle County grand jury has indicted a La Salle woman for allegedly fracturing her baby’s leg and a Streator woman for firing shots during a neighborhood dispute. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Local)

Tuesday, the grand jury indicted Cassandra S. Gleason, 21, of La Salle on one count of aggravated battery to a child, a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years in prison with no possibility of probation.

Gleason was charged following an investigation into a December incident in which an infant, then two months old, sustained a fractured femur. Gleason, who was granted pre-trial release, will next appear April 25 in La Salle County Circuit Court.

Belinda L. Foreman, 61, of Streator was indicted on reckless discharge of a firearm and a new count of aggravated assault with a firearm. Both charges are Class 4 felonies carrying one to three years.

Foreman will appear for arraignment April 17 with Carol Stream attorney Michelle McClellan, who entered her appearance late last month.

Also indicted Tuesday were:

  • Michael M. Carr, 67, of Marseilles (aggravated assault; unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle);
  • Preston R. Dunning, 25, of Ottawa (two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon);
  • Juan Santizo-Aranda, 31, of Mendota (criminal trespass to a residence);
  • Lukas A. Beckman, 21, of Orion (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver);
  • Jonathan M. Boone, 29, of La Salle (two counts of child sexual abuse images);
  • Matthew C. Chiovatero, 25, of Ottawa (aggravated battery; domestic battery);
  • Adrian S. Murphy, 27, of Streator (disorderly conduct);
  • Joshua J. Boaz, 46, of Ottawa (driving while revoked);
  • David W. Davis, 32, of Ottawa (aggravated battery; domestic battery);
  • Talan S. Weber, 19, of Princeton (burglary; unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle);
  • Charles M. Warner, 21, of Streator (burglary; unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle);
  • Tammera J. King, 19, of Streator (burglary; unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle).

Among these indictments, there were two others on retail theft and one on possession of a controlled substance.

