Grand jury indicts La Salle mother for baby’s injury

A La Salle County grand jury has indicted a La Salle woman for allegedly fracturing her baby’s leg and a Streator woman for firing shots during a neighborhood dispute.

Tuesday, the grand jury indicted Cassandra S. Gleason, 21, of La Salle on one count of aggravated battery to a child, a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years in prison with no possibility of probation.

Gleason was charged following an investigation into a December incident in which an infant, then two months old, sustained a fractured femur. Gleason, who was granted pre-trial release, will next appear April 25 in La Salle County Circuit Court.

Belinda L. Foreman, 61, of Streator was indicted on reckless discharge of a firearm and a new count of aggravated assault with a firearm. Both charges are Class 4 felonies carrying one to three years.

Foreman will appear for arraignment April 17 with Carol Stream attorney Michelle McClellan, who entered her appearance late last month.

Also indicted Tuesday were:

Michael M. Carr, 67, of Marseilles (aggravated assault; unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle);

Preston R. Dunning, 25, of Ottawa (two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon);

Juan Santizo-Aranda, 31, of Mendota (criminal trespass to a residence);

Lukas A. Beckman, 21, of Orion (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver);

Jonathan M. Boone, 29, of La Salle (two counts of child sexual abuse images);

Matthew C. Chiovatero, 25, of Ottawa (aggravated battery; domestic battery);

Adrian S. Murphy, 27, of Streator (disorderly conduct);

Joshua J. Boaz, 46, of Ottawa (driving while revoked);

David W. Davis, 32, of Ottawa (aggravated battery; domestic battery);

Talan S. Weber, 19, of Princeton (burglary; unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle);

Charles M. Warner, 21, of Streator (burglary; unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle);

Tammera J. King, 19, of Streator (burglary; unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle).

Among these indictments, there were two others on retail theft and one on possession of a controlled substance.