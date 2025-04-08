La Salle County genealogy program to focus on military, ancestor research

The La Salle County Genealogy Guild will host a free program at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 19, at 115 W. Glover St., Ottawa. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@s)

Jenny Warner, a member of the Genealogy Speakers Guild and the Association of Professional Genealogists, will present an overview of Fold3, a resource that provides access to original military records, photos and personal documents of those who served.

The session will cover how to navigate Fold3 for military and ancestral research.

The public is invited to attend and refreshments will be provided. Research will not be allowed during the presentation.

For more information, contact Ann Newell, publicity chair, at 815-433-5261 or email her at lscgg@sbcglobal.net.