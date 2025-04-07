Putnam County April 2025 Election results

Voters Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Putnam County determined who will make the important decisions regarding their communities, schools, townships, fire departments, parks and libraries. (Scott Anderson)

Voters last week in Putnam County determined who will make the important decisions regarding their communities, schools, townships, fire departments, parks and libraries.

Write-in ballots may not be tallied on election night

Results include early voting, all mail-in, provisional and Election Day ballots as of the time last reported by county.

Mail-in ballots have two weeks to arrive as long as they were postmarked by Election Day. Provisional ballots also can be addressed and counted during that time.

There were 1,519 ballots cast among 4,207 registered voters in Putnam County for a turnout of 36.1%. Of those ballots, 142 were cast early and 190 by mail.

Granville village president (vote for one)

Robert Bruch 239

Jared Baker 139

Granville village trustee (vote for 3)

Jeffery Greathouse 244

Robert L. Cofold Jr. 286

Newana “Sheree” Egan 231

Bonnie Latty 94

Amanda “Mandie” Konczak 94

Hennepin village president

Quentin J. Buffington 172

Hennepin village trustee four-year term (vote for 3)

Christian J. Cox 158

Derek S. Liles 182

Aamanda J. Scaggs 205

Hennepin village trustee two-year unexpired term (vote for 2)

Franklin R. Boggio 197

Chelsi Straughn-Niewinski 171

Magnolia village president

Matthew Smith 43

Magnolia village clerk

Jonnelle Smith 43

Magnolia village trustee (vote for 3)

Kathleen Newhalfen 33

Chris Oliver 48

Mark village president

Frank Niewinski 117

Mark village trustee (vote for 3)

Gerald Urnikis 106

Raymond Veronda 102

Richard Serafini 101

McNabb village president

Michelle L. Edens 73

McNabb village trustee four-year term (vote for 3)

Dan Trone 64

Raynor Campbell 57

Elizabeth Raiter 57

McNabb village trustee two-year term (vote for 1)

Jeffrey Baker 67

Standard village president

Frank M. Vulcani Jr. 39

Standard village trustee four-year term (vote for 3)

James Reno 43

Peter J. Piccinelli 34

John Ellena 43

Standard village trustee two-year term (vote for 1)

No candidate

Granville Township supervisor

Kelly R. Goetz 594

Granville Township clerk

Julie Niewinski 572

Granville Township assessor

No candidate

Granville Township highway commissioner

Robert F. Dixon 577

Granville Township trustee (vote for 4)

Philip Edgerley 515

Matt Gensini 502

Bryan Dixon 399

Frank Vulcani Jr. 452

Hennepin Township supervisor

Brian W. Biagi 305

Hennepin Township clerk

Daniel J. Demattia 283

Hennepin Township highway commissioner

Theodore W. Doucette Jr. 316

Hennepin Township trustee (vote for 4)

John V. Biagi Sr. 242

Mary Ann Brouwer 262

Harold A. Hayward 283

Linda J. Demattia 212

Magnolia Township supervisor

Raynor Campbell 205

Magnolia Township clerk

Daniel Baum 240

Magnolia Township assessor

No candidate

Magnolia Township highway commissioner

Scot Watkins 241

Magnolia Township trustee (vote for 4)

Joseph Smith 215

Kayne Smith 219

Senachwine Township supervisor

David Boucher 80

Senachwine Township clerk

Sherry M. Monday 82

Senachwine Township highway commissioner

Michael Sprague 84

Senachwine Township trustee (vote for 4)

Sherry L. Hughes 74

Mary Crook 77

Kelly Imel 70

Michael A. Pulliam 71

Multi-township assessor (Hennepin and Senachwine townships)

Shelly A. Kays 350

Hennepin Park District commissioner six-year term

Diane Brandstatter 206

Hennepin Park District commissioner four-year unexpired term

Amy Fay 218

Hennepin Park District commissioner two-year unexpired term (vote for one)

No candidate

Putnam County Library District four-year term (vote for 4)

Robert Steele 818

Joan L. Augustine 698

Chivohn Holocker 972

Elizabeth A. Mack 904

Putnam County Library District two-year unexpired term (vote for 1)

No candidate

Henry-Senachwine CUSD No. 5 board member (vote for 4)

Jeremy M. Kiesewetter 62

James Randall Witco 66

Mary Jo Klein 67

Edith Perdew 65

Putnam County CUSD No. 535 board member two-year unexpired term (vote for 2)

Township 31N Range 1W

Douglas Smith 756

Mitch Wilson 696

Township 32N Range 2W

Nathanael Bird 583

Michael Borri 499

Putnam County CUSD No. 535 board member four-year term (vote for 4)

Township 32N Range 1W

Matthew Holst 732

Thomas “Tom” Wiesbrock 800

Township 31N Range 1W

Reed Wilson 821

Township 32N Range 2W

Scott Zemanek 689

Amy Fay 871

Regional Board of School Trustees (La Salle-Marshall-Putnam)

David Hagenbuch 876