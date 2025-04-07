Putnam County April 2025 Election results

Voters last week in Putnam County determined who will make the important decisions regarding their communities, schools, townships, fire departments, parks and libraries.
Write-in ballots may not be tallied on election night
Results include early voting, all mail-in, provisional and Election Day ballots as of the time last reported by county.
Mail-in ballots have two weeks to arrive as long as they were postmarked by Election Day. Provisional ballots also can be addressed and counted during that time.
There were 1,519 ballots cast among 4,207 registered voters in Putnam County for a turnout of 36.1%. Of those ballots, 142 were cast early and 190 by mail.
Granville village president (vote for one)
Robert Bruch 239
Jared Baker 139
Granville village trustee (vote for 3)
Jeffery Greathouse 244
Robert L. Cofold Jr. 286
Newana “Sheree” Egan 231
Bonnie Latty 94
Amanda “Mandie” Konczak 94
Hennepin village president
Quentin J. Buffington 172
Hennepin village trustee four-year term (vote for 3)
Christian J. Cox 158
Derek S. Liles 182
Aamanda J. Scaggs 205
Hennepin village trustee two-year unexpired term (vote for 2)
Franklin R. Boggio 197
Chelsi Straughn-Niewinski 171
Magnolia village president
Matthew Smith 43
Magnolia village clerk
Jonnelle Smith 43
Magnolia village trustee (vote for 3)
Kathleen Newhalfen 33
Chris Oliver 48
Mark village president
Frank Niewinski 117
Mark village trustee (vote for 3)
Gerald Urnikis 106
Raymond Veronda 102
Richard Serafini 101
McNabb village president
Michelle L. Edens 73
McNabb village trustee four-year term (vote for 3)
Dan Trone 64
Raynor Campbell 57
Elizabeth Raiter 57
McNabb village trustee two-year term (vote for 1)
Jeffrey Baker 67
Standard village president
Frank M. Vulcani Jr. 39
Standard village trustee four-year term (vote for 3)
James Reno 43
Peter J. Piccinelli 34
John Ellena 43
Standard village trustee two-year term (vote for 1)
No candidate
Granville Township supervisor
Kelly R. Goetz 594
Granville Township clerk
Julie Niewinski 572
Granville Township assessor
No candidate
Granville Township highway commissioner
Robert F. Dixon 577
Granville Township trustee (vote for 4)
Philip Edgerley 515
Matt Gensini 502
Bryan Dixon 399
Frank Vulcani Jr. 452
Hennepin Township supervisor
Brian W. Biagi 305
Hennepin Township clerk
Daniel J. Demattia 283
Hennepin Township highway commissioner
Theodore W. Doucette Jr. 316
Hennepin Township trustee (vote for 4)
John V. Biagi Sr. 242
Mary Ann Brouwer 262
Harold A. Hayward 283
Linda J. Demattia 212
Magnolia Township supervisor
Raynor Campbell 205
Magnolia Township clerk
Daniel Baum 240
Magnolia Township assessor
No candidate
Magnolia Township highway commissioner
Scot Watkins 241
Magnolia Township trustee (vote for 4)
Joseph Smith 215
Kayne Smith 219
Senachwine Township supervisor
David Boucher 80
Senachwine Township clerk
Sherry M. Monday 82
Senachwine Township highway commissioner
Michael Sprague 84
Senachwine Township trustee (vote for 4)
Sherry L. Hughes 74
Mary Crook 77
Kelly Imel 70
Michael A. Pulliam 71
Multi-township assessor (Hennepin and Senachwine townships)
Shelly A. Kays 350
Hennepin Park District commissioner six-year term
Diane Brandstatter 206
Hennepin Park District commissioner four-year unexpired term
Amy Fay 218
Hennepin Park District commissioner two-year unexpired term (vote for one)
No candidate
Putnam County Library District four-year term (vote for 4)
Robert Steele 818
Joan L. Augustine 698
Chivohn Holocker 972
Elizabeth A. Mack 904
Putnam County Library District two-year unexpired term (vote for 1)
No candidate
Henry-Senachwine CUSD No. 5 board member (vote for 4)
Jeremy M. Kiesewetter 62
James Randall Witco 66
Mary Jo Klein 67
Edith Perdew 65
Putnam County CUSD No. 535 board member two-year unexpired term (vote for 2)
Township 31N Range 1W
Douglas Smith 756
Mitch Wilson 696
Township 32N Range 2W
Nathanael Bird 583
Michael Borri 499
Putnam County CUSD No. 535 board member four-year term (vote for 4)
Township 32N Range 1W
Matthew Holst 732
Thomas “Tom” Wiesbrock 800
Township 31N Range 1W
Reed Wilson 821
Township 32N Range 2W
Scott Zemanek 689
Amy Fay 871
Regional Board of School Trustees (La Salle-Marshall-Putnam)
David Hagenbuch 876