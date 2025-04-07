April 07, 2025
NewsElection 2025SportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock Country

Puerto Rican restaurant opens in Spring Valley

Food truck business opens brick-and-mortar location

By Stephanie Jaquins, Shaw Local News Network correspondent
La Cocina De Irene, a food truck, recently opened a brick and mortar location in downtown Spring Valley, 219 East St. Paul St.

La Cocina De Irene, a food truck, recently opened a brick and mortar location in downtown Spring Valley, 219 East St. Paul St. (Stephanie Jaquins for Shaw Local)

La Cocina De Irene, a food truck, recently opened a brick-and-mortar location in downtown Spring Valley, 219 East Saint Paul St.

The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner including, sandwiches, jabarito, mofongo and entrees. A kids menu also is offered.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The restaurant can be reached at 815-646-3006.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.

Have a Question about this article?