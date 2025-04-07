Puerto Rican restaurant opens in Spring Valley

La Cocina De Irene, a food truck, recently opened a brick-and-mortar location in downtown Spring Valley, 219 East Saint Paul St.

The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner including, sandwiches, jabarito, mofongo and entrees. A kids menu also is offered.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The restaurant can be reached at 815-646-3006.

