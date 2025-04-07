Peru clinic to open this week

Collective Wellness & Aesthetics opens Wednesday at 2222 Fourth St., Peru.

The Peru location will offer self-pay services: functional medicine (also called integrative medicine) including lab work, medical assisted weight loss ( such as GLP1s and oral weight loss meds), Botox, fillers, infrared sauna, IV hydration, vitamin injections, and esthetician services such as facials and chemical peels.

These services will be offered on opening day and shortly after opening staff will offer platelet-rich plasma for cosmetic purposes as well as healing purposes (like soft tissue injuries) and microneedling.

Kendra Poole, family nurse practitioner certified, said she will continue family medicine and women’s health through her Princeton location, 334 Backbone Road, however it will be renamed from Collective Family Health to Bureau County Family Health. This location will serve current family and women’s health patients and is insurance based.

