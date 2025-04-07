Easter egg hunts in La Salle, Bureau, Putnam counties for 2025

Easter is Sunday, April 20. In the weeks prior to the holiday, there are several Easter egg hunts and opportunities to meet the Easter bunny throughout La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties. (Scott Anderson)

If there is a free, community egg hunt not listed. Email to newsroom@mywebtimes.com for us to add to the list.

Buda

An egg hunt is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, April 19, at Stewart Park presented by the Buda Community Club. Fifth graders and younger may participate. Additionally, the Easter bunny will be present for photos.

DePue

The egg hunt will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 19, at the DePue School Gym. There will be a bake sale and pictures with the Easter bunny at 10 a.m.

Earlville

Earlville United Presbyterian Church will present an egg hunt 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 13, at Dodge Park, downtown. The event will feature games, raffles, face painting and a visit from the Easter bunny. Bring non-expired can/dry goods for a chance to win a raffle basket.

Grand Ridge

Grand Ridge Community Fest will present an egg hunt 10 a.m. Saturday, April 12, at Grand Ridge Park. Prizes will be awarded by age group. Bring a basket to collect eggs. There will be photo opportunities with the Easter bunny. A rain date is set for the next weekend.

An egg hunt is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, April 19, at Hopkins Park. It is hosted by Putnam County Community Church.

Hennepin

An egg hunt is scheduled for 10 a.m. for children kindergarten and younger on the South Lawn, and 10:30 a.m. for children first through fifth grades on the North Lawn at 326 S. Milan St. The Easter Bunny will be present for photos. The egg hunt is free and sponsored by the Hennepin Park District.

A glow-in-the-dark egg hunt is scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday, April 18, at Walter Durley Boyle Park. Meet at the library at 7:30 p.m. to take photos with the Easter Bunny. Third graders and younger may participate. A rain date is set for Saturday, April 19.

La Salle

La Salle Parks and Recreation will host an Easter Egg hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 12, at the big shelter at Hegeler Park. Ages 1 to 10 may participate. Bring a basket or bag to collect eggs. A rain date is set Sunday, April 13.

The Easter egg hunt begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 12, at War Memorial Park. Participants will start at War Memorial Park. Each child will receive a number and will search the Main Street business windows to find their treat.

Leland

Leland will host a Spring Craft Fair and Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 12, at the Leland school. The craft fair featuring crafts, homemade gifts and goodies runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Easter Egg Hunt will kick off at 2 p.m. Three food trucks will be serving meals. The event is presented by the Leland Town and Country Association with all proceeds to benefit the Fourth of July fireworks.

Manlius

An egg hunt will be at the Bureau Valley High School front lawn at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 13.

Marseilles

Marseilles Recreation will host its Easter egg hunt beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 12, at Illini State Park, featuring prize eggs, raffle baskets, food and a visit from the Easter bunny. Age groups are 0-2, 3-4, 5-7, 8-10 and special needs. Register for special needs children at 815-795-0132. A rain date is set April 19.

Mendota

The Mendota YMCA will host two Easter Egg hunts this year.

The first of the egg hunts is the Sensory Friendly Egg Hunt in partnership with the Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce. This hunt is for those that are sensitive to over stimulation. It will be held on Saturday, April 12t. There will be 500 eggs with candy and three golden eggs to be found for bigger prizes. The Sensory Friend Easter Egg Hunt begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Mendota YMCA after the Chamber of Commerce Egg Hop.

The YMCA will be hosting the second egg hunt of the season with its fourth annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 19, at Veteran’s Park. The egg hunt is split up into three age groups that have their own designated times. The schedule is as follows: 10 to 10:30 a.m. for ages 18 months to 4 years; 10:30 to 11 a.m. for ages 5 to 7 years; 11 to 11:30 a.m. for ages 8 to 10 years. There will be 1,500 eggs with candy in them that will be split up between the three age groups. There also will be three golden eggs per age group to be found for bigger prizes. The event is free and open to the public.

Oglesby

An Easter egg hunt is scheduled 10:30 a.m. rain or shine Saturday, April 12, at the Oglesby Elks Club, 800 E. Walnut St. Age groups are broken into 0 to 3, preschool-kindergarten, first and second graders, and third, fourth and fifth graders. Every child will receive a prize. There will be one grand prize per age group. The Easter bunny will arrive at 9:30 a.m.

Ohio

Join the Ohio Public Library staff for the Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 12, at the Ohio Park shelter. Call the library at 815-376-5422 to make a reservation. In case if inclement weather, the hunt will at the library.

The egg hunt andd photos with the Easter bunny is scheduled 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 19, at Allen Park. The event is organized by the Special Events Committee.

Peru

An Easter egg hunt is scheduled for noon Saturday, April 12, at Washington Park for children 1 and older. The baseball diamonds will be utilized for different age groups. There is a reserved sensory hour for children with special needs from 11 a.m. to noon. Reserve time for sensory hour by contacting Adam Thorsen, athorson@peru.il.us or 815-200-5058. The event is sponsored by City of Peru Parks and Recreation, Peru HyVee, Steak n’ Shake, Culver’s and Jessica Strauch State Farm.

Princeton

The egg hunt presented by the Princeton Rotary Club is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 19, at Soldiers and Sailors Park. Photos with the Easter bunny will be between 10 and 11 a.m. compliments of the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce. Ages 10 and younger are invited to participate. Ages 6 to 8 will hunt north of the courthouse and ages 9 to 10 on the south side of the courthouse.

The Bureau County Fair Queens will host an egg hunt at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 19, at the Bureau County Fairgrounds for ages 0 to 3, 4 to 6, 7 to 9 and 10 to 12. A Second Chance Liquidation Place and Faith’s Fabulous Treats is teaming up with the queens to put on the hunt.

Spring Fling is scheduled 11 a.m. Saturday, April 12, at Crotty Park, with an egg hunt starting promptly at 11 a.m. There will be prize baskets, bubbles and chalk, a snack mix station, photos with the Easter bunny, wiffle ball (bring your own glove), cookie decorating and Nine Square providedd by Village Christian Church, popcorn and lemonade provided by Freedom Baptist Church. The BBQ and Baker food truck will have food for sale.

Sheffield

The egg hunt is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, April 19, at West Park. The Easter bunny will be in attendance. Categories are 3 and younger, 4 and 5 year olds, first and second grade, and third through fifth grades. A golden egg in each category wins a special prize.

Spring Valley

An Easter egg hunt presented by Upscale Resale and Grow Spring Valley is scheduled 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 12, at Hall High School (recommended for fifth graders and younger).

Streator

The Hardscrabble Lions of Streator will host its third annual Easter Egg hunt beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 19, rain or shine, in City Park. Ages 0-3 begin at 10, ages 4-5 at 10:10 a.m., ages 6-7 at 10:20 a.m. and ages 8-10 at 10:30 a.m. Meet the Easter bunny and bring your own basket to collect eggs. Prizes will be awarded. Streator Onized Credit Union served as a sponsor.

Tiskilwa

An egg hunt for ages pre-kindergarten through third grade is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, April 19, at Tiskilwa East Park.

Toluca

An egg hunt will take place on Saturday, April 19. Crafts and activities start at 10:30 a.m. with the hunt beginning at 11 a.m. at the Toluca ballpark on the west side of town.

Tonica

The egg hunt is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, April 12, at Tonica Park on North Shawandasee Street. There will be a bounce house and prizes.

Utica

The Utica Fire Protection District will host an egg hunt 11 a.m. Saturday, April 19, at Carey Memorial Park. Age groups will be toddler, preschool, kindergarten, first grade, second and third grades, and fourth through sixth grades.

Walnut

Walnut’s traditional Easter Egg Hunt will be held on the lawn of Allure (formerly Heritage Health) on Saturday, April 12. The event is sponsored by Walnut Community Bible Church in conjunction with Allure of Walnut. Bring a basket. Be at the nursing home by 10:30 a.m. Children participating will be split into four groups: 1 to 3, 4 to 6, 7 to 9 and 10 to 12. Each group will be egg-hunting in a separate section of the lawns and starting times will be staggered, starting with the youngest at 10:35 a.m. Seekers will find eggs filled with candy, or even a ticket for a larger prize. Immediately following the egg hunt, families are invited to Walnut Community Bible Church for its fifth annual Easter Eggstravaganza from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. This also is where to pick up the larger prizes if you find a ticket in an Easter egg.