Ottawa baseball bests Somonauk; Sandwich baseball scores 25: The Times Friday Roundup

Baseball

Ottawa 10, Somonauk 4: At Somonauk, the host Bobcats led early but surrendered three runs in the second inning and four in the fifth to the victorious Pirates.

For Ottawa (8-2), Brendyn Fuchs doubled and drove home three runs, Jackson Cooper singled and added two RBIs and a pair of stolen bases, Jackson Mangold provided two hits, and Jace Veith and Jacob Rosetto each provided a hit and a run batted in. Fuchs (4 IP, 1 ER, 3 K) notched the pitching win in relief.

Reliever Brady Andrews (2 IP, 4 ER, 3 K) suffered the pitching loss for the Bobcats. Brady Andrews provided two hits and an RBI, Tristan Reed a hit and two RBIs and Landon Johnson a hit and one RBI.

Sandwich 25, Indian Creek 0 (3 inn.): At Shabbona, the visiting Indians (2-7) put up 12 runs in the first, eight in the second and five in the third of a shutout handling of the Timberwolves.

Braden Behringer tripled, homered and drove home three for Sandwich, with Griffin Somlock recording three hits, four runs scored and two RBIs. Wyatt Gregory had two hits and four RBIs for the Indians in support of winning pitcher Somlock (3 IP, 0 R, 7 K), who allowed one hit.

Greenfield/Northwestern 4, Newark 1 (5 inn.): In Jacksonville, the Norsemen (3-8) lost a close one to open their spring trip downstate despite just one hit allowed by pitchers Payton Wills (3 IP, 1 ER, 1 K) and Toby Steffen (1 IP, 0 R, 0 K).

David Ulrich had a hit and the lone RBI for Newark.

Softball

Sandwich 3, Indian Creek 1: At Shabbona, the visiting Indians (3-2) triumphed led by Kayden Cornelis’ three hits, which included a solo homer and two RBIs, as well as Brooklyn Marks’ near shutout with 17 strikeouts against three hits and one earned run allowed over seven innings.

Kendal Petre added a hit and an RBI for Sandwich.