Become a Master Naturalist volunteer

Lisa Sons, Natural Resources Coordinator for Starved Rock and Matthiessen state parks, leads Illinois Extension Master Naturalist volunteers on a wildflower hike during a field trip at Starved Rock. (Photo provided by Karina Delgado)

The University of Illinois Extension Master Naturalist program leverages the expertise of university scientists and environmental partners to train adult volunteers to be environmental advocates by putting research into action. The goal is to empower nature enthusiasts to put their unique skills to use through local conservation and restoration activities.

Becoming a volunteer through the Extension Master Naturalist program provides opportunities to explore and expand understanding of the natural world, provide educational outreach and assist with environmental stewardship projects with local University of Illinois Extension partners.

University of Illinois Extension - Bureau, La Salle, Marshall, and Putnam counties will be offering a hybrid volunteer training starting this summer. The training will cover subjects including geology, archaeology, wetlands, ornithology, forestry and entomology.

The training will be seven weeks from June 9 to July 28. Lectures and classwork will be completed asynchronously online. The training will include in-person field trips to natural areas, including the Sue & Wes Dixon Waterfowl Refuge, Starved Rock State Park and Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie.

Volunteers who complete the training session this summer will then work on environmental stewardship and educational outreach projects with other Master Naturalists and local partners. To maintain a Master Naturalist certification, volunteers must complete 10 hours of continuing education and 30 hours of approved service work in the local area annually. University of Illinois Extension provides ongoing training and coordinates regular meetings to support Master Naturalist volunteers.

Adults are welcome to register. The cost for the Master Naturalist training to become a certified volunteer is $250.

For information or to sign up, visit go.illinois.edu/2025MNTraining or contact Emily Hansen at emhansen@illinois.edu or call 815-224-0896 by May 16. Space is limited and registration closes or when the class is full.

To request an accommodation to participate, contact Hansen at emhansen@illinois.edu or 815-224-0896. Early requests are encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet access needs.