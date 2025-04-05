2025 BCR boys track and field season preview capsules

Bureau Valley

Coach: Dan DeVenney

Key returners: Alex Attig, so.; Adrian Gallardo, jr.; Justin Moon, sr.; Landon Hulsing, sr.; Maddox Moore, jr.; Andrew Roth, jr.; Tucker Shane, so.; Nathan Siri, sr.; Kai Walowski, sr.

Key newcomers: Alex Gallardo, so.; Dawson Hulsing, fr.; Keenyn Richter, fr.

Worthy of note: The Storm have a total of 35 boys out this season, including Hulsing, a returning state medalist in the discus and a Top Times high jump qualifier, and Moon, returning as a triple jump state qualifier. Moon placed ninth in triple jump in the Top Times Indoor Meet. Adrian Gallardo and Maddox Moore ran at state as freshmen and are looking to return there as juniors, joined in distance by Siri and Attig. Shane, Roth and Walowski will man the sprints for the Storm along with freshman Richter, who is off to a fast start indoors. ... DeVenney, who starts his 10th season as Storm coach, said BV is excited to take its conference championship from the Three Rivers and into the Lincoln Trail and start off with a championship there. “Moving to a new conference, not much of our schedule changes. We know that it prepares us well for the competition we will see at the end of the season,” he said. “Our seniors have played a large part in our success since they were sophomores. They’ve been in pressure situations many times, and know how to handle them. They know what it takes to be successful and are ready to leave a lasting impression on this program. That combined with the hunger that our younger athletes have to prove themselves is a great combination to work with.” Other upperclassmen are seniors Rhiley Pinter (sprints), Ryan Wasilewski and Kaleb Workman (distance) and juniors Morgan Mahnesmith (sprints/jumps) and August Anderson, Jacob Bolin and Brad Schoff in throws. The Storm open the season Monday.

Bureau Valley seniors Landon Hulsing (left) and Justin Moon are returning state qualifiers for the Storm. (Photo provided)

Princeton

Coach: Dave Moore

Top returners: Aiden Agushi, so.; Casey Etheridge, jr.; Cade Odell, sr.; Dawson Lambert, sr.; Ian Morris, sr.; Augustus Swanson, jr.; Tyler VandeVenter, so.

New newcomers: Landon Hoffman, fr.; Gavin Lanham, jr.

Worthy of note: Moore takes over as the Tigers coach following a successful run at rival Bureau Valley from 1998-2008, winning two sectional titles with 26 state medalists, including two state champions. ... Odell (shot) and Morris (discus) are two-time state qualifiers with Odell taking fourth in shot last year. They’ll be joined in the throws by the freshman Hoffman, who was an Illinois Elementary School Association (IESA) state champion last year in the discus. Hoffman shattered the IESA state record by more than 6½ feet with a throw of 163-4 to win the 3A eighth-grade state championship by almost eight feet. Swanson was the top area distance runner in 2024, with Lambert and VandeVenter, who is recovering from a broken leg during soccer but on target to run in Tuesday’s opener at Streator, right behind. Agushi is among the top area returners in the 400 and high jump. Etheridge is an all-around athlete, running hurdles and sprints. Newcomer Lanham gives the Tigers a boost in sprints.

St. Bede

Coach: Marty Makransky

Top returners: Greyson Marincic, sr.; Jack Maschmann, sr.; Will Sramek, jr.; Eric Du, jr.

Key newcomers: Kaden Nauman, sr.; Christopher Gedraitis, jr.; Jose De La Torre, jr.; Trajan Rafferty, jr.; Landon Balestri, fr.; Kennen Grisham, fr.

Worth noting: Makransky expects the Bruins to be strong in the hurdles, sprints and discus this season. Marincic is back after qualifying for state in the 110 and 300 hurdles last season. “I think Greyson can break out and put his mark on the hurdle races this year,” Makransky said. Sramek and Maschmann return in the throws. Sramek looks to contend for a state berth in the discus. Du will run the 800 and 1,600. Nauman comes over from baseball and will run distance after a solid cross country season in the fall. Gedraitis also will run distance, while De La Torre, Rafferty, Balestri and Grisham will run sprints. Rafferty also will pole vault and Grisham can also run hurdles. “We want to be competitive everywhere we go and want to do well at our conference, sectional and state,” Makransky said.

Greyson Marincic (Photo provided by Goldie Rapp)

Hall

Coach: Rob Malerk

Top returners: Ryan Bosi, sr.; Jeremy Smith, sr.; Joseph Caracheo, jr.; Blake Gamiani, jr.; Vance Pienta, jr.; Gabe Wamhoff, jr.; Joseph Perez, so.; Alexander Tucker, so.; Coton Crowther, so.

Key newcomers: Eri Martinez-Prado, sr.; Johnni Escatel, jr.; Marcos Castro, fr.; Krypton Ladgenski, fr.; Bryan Smith, fr.

Worth noting: The Red Devils have a big group of returners this spring. Malerk said the Red Devils will be strong in long distance, jumps and pole vault and “will be able to be competitive in all the relays.” Bosi (100, 200, triple jump, relays) will be a contender for a state berth along with Jeremy Smith in the triple jump and Perez in the high jump. Smith also runs the 100, 200 and relays and Perez also competes in 400, long jump and relays. Caracheo (300 hurdles, 800, 1,600, 3,200), Gambiani (pole vault, relays), Pienta (400, 800, long jump), Wamhoff (100, 200, relays), Tucker (throws, relays) and Crowther (300 hurdles, relays) also will contribute. Martinez-Prado returns to the program after a year off and will run distance. “I know that we will not win every track meet because the Illinois Valley and the conference have a lot of very good track and field teams,” Malerk said. “I think it is one of the strongest in the state. I do expect my athletes to work hard at practice and go to every track meet with the intention of winning their event(s) or getting a new personal record by giving it their all.”

DePue

Coach: John Beatty

Top returners: Pablo Escobar, so.

Key newcomers: Sebastian Godinez, fr.; Cristian Rodriguez, fr.

Worth noting: Beatty takes over the young program at DePue after serving as the La Salle-Peru girls coach for 15 years. Beatty said Escobar is a “Jack of all trades,” while Godinez and Rodriguez have shown promise and may focus on middle and long distance. “I want the athletes to find out what they like and what they are good at and work hard to improve throughout the season,” Beatty said. “I also want them to have fun so they will return next season and we can build our numbers.”

Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio

Worth noting: Amboy’s Joel Billhorn is the top returner in the triple jump (19-10 3/4), 200 (23.49) and 400 (51.54). He won the 400 in Wednesday’s Rosenberry Indoor Classic. LaMoille is represented in the co-op by sophomore Wyatt File and Gage Spangler in throws and freshmen Alex Lovgren in running events while Ohio sends freshmen Darren Bell and Ryder Zeigler.