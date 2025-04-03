OSF HealthCare Foundation to accept loan assistance applications

The OSF HealthCare Foundation is accepting applications for loan assistance from residents of La Salle County who are pursuing a career in a patient health-related field. (Scott Anderson)

Residents from surrounding communities served by OSF facilities in the I-80 area may apply.

The amount awarded can be up to $5,000 annually and must be applied toward tuition and fees and will be paid directly to the college or university. To download the application, visit osfhealthcare.org/hospitals/saint-elizabeth-ottawa/educational-assistance

The minimum requirements to apply are:

Currently enrolled or accepted in an accredited school or college for the degree they are seeking to attain.

Cumulative GPA of 3.0 out of 4.0 or 4.0 out of 5.0.

Two favorable academic letters of recommendation.

Two favorable letters of recommendation from a non-family member attesting to your achievements, character and goals.

Students agree to work or continue to work at OSF HealthCare Saint Elizabeth Medical Center or within the I-80 service area following degree completion for the required time frame.

Completed applications and documentation must be postmarked by June 15 and sent to: OSF HealthCare Foundation, Attn: Cherie Reynolds, 1100 E. Norris Drive, Ottawa, IL 61350.