OSF HealthCare Foundation to accept loan assistance applications

The OSF HealthCare Foundation is accepting applications for loan assistance from residents of La Salle County who are pursuing a career in a patient health-related field.
Residents from surrounding communities served by OSF facilities in the I-80 area may apply.
The amount awarded can be up to $5,000 annually and must be applied toward tuition and fees and will be paid directly to the college or university. To download the application, visit osfhealthcare.org/hospitals/saint-elizabeth-ottawa/educational-assistance
The minimum requirements to apply are:
- Currently enrolled or accepted in an accredited school or college for the degree they are seeking to attain.
- Cumulative GPA of 3.0 out of 4.0 or 4.0 out of 5.0.
- Two favorable academic letters of recommendation.
- Two favorable letters of recommendation from a non-family member attesting to your achievements, character and goals.
- Students agree to work or continue to work at OSF HealthCare Saint Elizabeth Medical Center or within the I-80 service area following degree completion for the required time frame.
Completed applications and documentation must be postmarked by June 15 and sent to: OSF HealthCare Foundation, Attn: Cherie Reynolds, 1100 E. Norris Drive, Ottawa, IL 61350.