OSF expands general surgery services to Peru

OSF HealthCare announced the expansion of OSF Medical Group – General Surgery to Peru, enhancing access to specialized surgical care for Illinois Valley residents, the hospital said. (Scott Anderson)

OSF HealthCare announced the expansion of OSF Medical Group – General Surgery to Peru, enhancing access to specialized surgical care for Illinois Valley residents, the hospital said.

The new OSF Medical Group – General Surgery office, located at 920 West St., Medical Office Building B, Suite LL2, Peru, now is open, providing surgical care to patients in the Illinois Valley.

“We are excited to bring general surgery services back to the Illinois Valley,” President of OSF HealthCare Saint Elizabeth Medical Center Dawn Trompeter said in a news release. “By expanding our surgical services, we’re ensuring that patients have access to expert care close to home while remaining connected to their trusted OSF care team throughout their health journey.”

Robert Wojcik, MD, will see patients at the new Peru location, providing more access to surgical care in the region.

For more information about OSF HealthCare General Surgery or to schedule an appointment in Peru, Ottawa, Mendota or Streator, visit osfhealthcare.org/services/specialties/surgery or call 815-431-5757.