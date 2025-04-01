New ice cream shop to open in former Grandma Rosie’s in Princeton

As the owners of A Second Chance Liquidation, Ashley and Mike Taylor have embraced ways to support and give back to the Princeton community. (Scott Anderson)

As the owners of A Second Chance Liquidation, Ashley and Mike Taylor have embraced ways to support and give back to the Princeton community.

When the former Grandma Rosie’s Sweet Treats, 920 W. Peru St., Princeton, was listed for sale, Ashley saw a similar opportunity.

“My liquidation business helps my community and families and hearing feedback about that fills my heart, and my goal is to have the same thing for the ice cream (business),” she said.

Taylor’s vision for Faith’s Fabulous Treats, which opens Tuesday, is affordable food and treats in a family-friendly atmosphere.

“We want to make meals for a family to come in and enjoy a night on the town and still be affordable,” she said.

The menu will include combo baskets with a choice of tenderloins, burgers, gyros, barbecue, grilled pork chop, brat patty, pulled pork, grilled cheese or Italian beef with fries, cole slaw, and a drink. The kids combo is a hot dog, burger, corn dog, or grilled cheese, with chips, a small ice cream cone, and a small drink. The menu also includes appetizers and fried sweets, such as funnel cake, fried oreo, fried Snicker, and fried Milky Way. Other sweets treats are slushies, shakes, cones, and sundaes, including specialty sundaes. Taylor also added a Go Team Go menu, which is Princeton Tigers-themed desserts, which feature blue raspberry treats to match the high school’s colors.

The business is named after the owners’ miracle baby, Faith Neveah, who will be 1 year old in June.

“I instantly knew it was something I wanted to do for my daughter and hopefully it will be thriving so one day I can hand it down to her,” Ashley said.

In addition to Faith’s and A Second Chance Liquidation, The Taylors also own Taylor’s Way in Princeton, and Fantastic Fireworks, with locations in Princeton and Ottawa.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Delivery is available by calling 815-719-6710.

