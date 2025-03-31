La Salle man who was shot, killed during standoff identified by coroner’s office

A La Salle man who was shot and killed by a law enforcement officer after police said he pointed a handgun at authorities during a standoff was identified Monday. (Scott Anderson)

The La Salle County Coroner’s Office said Daniel W. Curtin Sr., 72, was the deceased. The coroner’s office said they responded to the death at Chartres Street between Sixth and Seventh streets in La Salle.

A forensic autopsy was conducted on Monday, the coroner’s office said. This death is under further investigation by the La Salle County Coroner’s Office, the Illinois State Police Forensic Service Unit and the Illinois State Police District One Investigative Unit.

Curtin died after he was shot by a uniformed law enforcement, police said Sunday night. Police said he exited a building and pointed a handgun at an officer. Curtin repeatedly exited the building with the firearm and displayed it in a manner threatening public safety, according to police. At one point, he fired the gun out of the window toward uniformed officers, police said.