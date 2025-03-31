March 31, 2025
NewsElection 2025SportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock Country

La Salle man who was shot, killed during standoff identified by coroner’s office

Forensic autopsy took place Monday

By Derek Barichello
Police secure the scene of a two-story apartment building on the corner of Seventh and Charters on Sunday, March 30, 2025 in La Salle. A barricaded armed subject fired shots at officers. Police from across the Illinois Valley assisted in the incident.

A La Salle man who was shot and killed by a law enforcement officer after police said he pointed a handgun at authorities during a standoff was identified Monday. (Scott Anderson)

A La Salle man who was shot and killed by a law enforcement officer Sunday after police said he pointed a handgun at authorities during a standoff was identified Monday.

The La Salle County Coroner’s Office said Daniel W. Curtin Sr., 72, was the deceased. The coroner’s office said they responded to the death at Chartres Street between Sixth and Seventh streets in La Salle.

A forensic autopsy was conducted on Monday, the coroner’s office said. This death is under further investigation by the La Salle County Coroner’s Office, the Illinois State Police Forensic Service Unit and the Illinois State Police District One Investigative Unit.

Curtin died after he was shot by a uniformed law enforcement, police said Sunday night. Police said he exited a building and pointed a handgun at an officer. Curtin repeatedly exited the building with the firearm and displayed it in a manner threatening public safety, according to police. At one point, he fired the gun out of the window toward uniformed officers, police said.

Have a Question about this article?