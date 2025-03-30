Situation resolved, police say, after barricaded subject in La Salle leads to heavy police response

A large police presence responds Sunday, March 30, 2025, on Chartres Street between Sixth and Seventh streets in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

La Salle police responded Sunday to a barricaded subject at 7th and Chartres streets.

The situation has been resolved and there is no ongoing threat to the public, the La Salle Police Department said.

Illinois State Police will continue the investigation.

The large police presence responded in the 600 block of Chartres Street in La Salle between Sixth and Seventh streets near La Salle-Peru High School.

Police from across the Illinois Valley have responded, closing streets and intersections within that neighborhood.

La Salle-Peru High School evacuated any students and staff from its campus as a precaution.

“Our local law enforcement agencies have instructed us to evacuate all campus buildings until the situation is resolved,” said Steven Wrobleski, La Salle-Peru High School superintendent. “We have limited personnel and students on campus today, and all have been safely evacuated at this time.”

More details will be released by the La Salle Police Department. Shaw Local News Network will have more information when it becomes available.