The Conservation Garden at Hall High School to host Earth Day event

The Conservation Garden at Hall High School will put on its annual display of native plants from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 26, at the Hall High School Conservation Garden in Spring Valley in honor of Earth Day.

This garden features 11 islands that transport visitors back to when most of Illinois was prairie, according to the news release.

This Earth Day celebration offers a variety of hands-on activities for all ages, including learning about the role and importance of native plants and their pollinators and how to become an environmental steward, the news release said. The opportunities to create a healthier environment are endless; join local 4-H programs, become a Master Gardener or Master Naturalist, participate in the Grow Spring Valley efforts, or even start a wildlife habitat.

Participants also can learn how to adopt and maintain an island of the garden through the summer months.

Master Gardeners and Master Naturalists will be on site to educate and explore the many species of native plants. Master Naturalists David Manigold and Chris Wolelte will present information at 1:30 and 2 p.m. about native plantings and invasive management and discuss conservation management practices in the garden.

Other activities will include exploring insect and flower parts under the microscope and learning facts about pollinators through games and activities sponsored by several local organizations.

For an accommodation in order to participate, contact Bettyann Harrison at bettyann@illinois.edu or 309-364-2356. Early requests are encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet access needs.

To learn more about the Master Gardener program call University of Illinois Extension at 309-364-2356 or email Harrison at bettyann@illinois.edu.