Streator, Marquette baseball sweep doubleheaders: The Times Saturday roundup

Baseball

Streator 17-12, Newark 6-7: At Newark, the Bulldogs (2-4) swept a doubleheader from the Norsemen (1-7) on Saturday.

In the opener, Carson Shinkey went 4 for 4, while Cole Winterrowd (double, home run, RBI) and Clay Christoff (two doubles, home run, seven RBIs) each had three hits. Colin Byers (4 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 10 K) earned the win.

Toby Steffen (two RBIs) and David Ulrich both doubled for Newark.

In the afternooncap for the Bulldogs, Isaiah Weibel (two doubles), Luke Bemont (double, two RBIs) and Shinkey (double, RBI) all had three hits. Joe Hoekstra (double, two RBIs) and Blaize Bressner (two doubles, two RBIs) added two hits apiece, while Tristan Finley had a homer and three RBIs.

Steffen knocked in two runs for the Norsemen.

Marquette sophomore Griffin Dobberstein (Brian Hoxsey)

Marquette 7-10, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 1-0: At Masinelli Field in Ottawa, the Crusaders improved to 7-1 with the seep of the Chiefs.

Sam Mitre (two RBIs) and Anthony Couch (double, RBI) each had two hits in Game 1. Keaton Davis added a double and RBI, while Griffin Dobberstein (Win, 5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 8 K) and Jaxsen Higgins (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K) shared mound duties.

In Game 2 for the Cru, Dobberstein had two hits and an RBI, Davis smacked a solo homer and Easton Debernardi (4⅓ IP, 3 H, 4 BB, 7 K) earned the win with Mitre recording the final two outs.

LeRoy 11, Woodland-Flanagan-Cornell 0 (5 inn.): The Warriors dropped to 1-3 on the season with the loss to the Panthers.

Connor Dodge and losing pitcher Brayden Matsko each singled for WFC.

St. Bede 18, Somonauk 6 (6 inn.): At Somonauk, the Bruins scored 10 runs in the sixth in the win over the Bobcats.

Luke Hartsell had two hits and two RBIs for Somonauk, while Noah Brandt tripled.

Rock Falls 12, Sandwich 1 (5 inn.): At Sandwich, the Indians fell to 1-5 with the loss to the Rockets.

Nick Michalek, Jeffery Ashley and Alex Hernandez all singled for Sandwich. Braden Behringer drove home the only run.

Dunlap 8, Fieldcrest 0: At Wenona, the Knights fell to 3-3 with the loss to the Eagles.

Jordan Heider, losing pitcher Drew Overocker, Tyler Serna and Cooper Haugens all singled for Fieldcrest. Overocker didn’t allow an earned run and fanned four in 5⅔ innings.

Softball

Streator 1-9, Newark 2-6: At Newark, the Bulldogs (1-5) and Norsemen (2-5) split a doubleheader.

In the opener for Streator, Morgan Kostal had two hits and an RBI, while Makenna Ondrey (6 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 10 K) suffered the loss.

For Newark, Rylie Carlson had two hits and an RBI, while Dottie Wood (7 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 K) earned the win.

In Game 2 for the Bulldogs, Alexcia Middleton (home run, three RBIs), Kostal (two doubles, two RBIs) and Caitlin Talty (double, RBI) all had two hits. Talty (7 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 7 K) earned the win in the circle.

Carlson doubled twice and drove in two, while Tanner Kempiak (7 IP, 9 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K) took the loss.

Marquette sophomore Hunter Hopkins (Brian Hoxsey)

Marquette 12, Princeville 7: At Princeville, the Crusaders recorded 17 hits in improving to 8-1.

Hunter Hopkins (triple, home run, three RBIs) went 4 for 4 for Marquette, while Kelsey Cuchra (double, two RBIs), Taylor Cuchra (home run, RBI), Avery Durdan (home run, two RBIs), Makayla Backos, Kealey Rick and Lily Brewer (RBI) all had two hits. Kinley Rick (7 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 K) recorded the pitching victory.

Indoor track and field

Ottawa’s Averkamp, Streator’s Stevens compete at Top Times: In the Shirk Center at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, the Pirates’ Weston Averkamp placed ninth in the 60-meter dash (8.4 seconds), while the Bulldogs’ Riley Stevens finished 11th in the high jump (1.87 meters) in the Illinois Prep Top Times Class 2A Meet.