Ottawa softball and baseball top Newark: The Times Friday Roundup

Softball

Ottawa 5, Newark 2: At King Field, the Pirates (3-1) snapped a tie game with a run in the fourth, then added a pair of runs in the sixth to top the Norsemen (1-5).

Piper Lewis (double, home run, RBI) and Aubrey Sullivan (home run, three RBIs) each had two hits for Ottawa, while Bobbi Snook added an RBI hit. Audrey Davis (Win, 5 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 5 K) and Addie Russell (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K) combined efforts in the circle.

Rylie Carlson had a pair of singles and stolen bases, and Kate Bromeland an RBI hit for Newark. Dottie Wood (6 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 6 K) took the loss.

Plainfield South 16, Sandwich 2 (5 inn.): At Sandwich, the Indians fell to 1-2 with the loss to the Cougars.

Kayden Corneils and Aubrey Cyr (RBI) both singled, while Kendal Petre suffered the pitching loss.

Baseball

Ottawa 17, Newark 2 (4 inn.): At King Field, the Pirates pounded out 18 hits and improved to 6-1 on the season with their fourth straight win.

Jackson Mangold (three RBIs) and Jacob Rosetto (double, RBI) led Ottawa with three hits each, while Adam Swanson (double, triple, RBI), Brendyn Fuchs (triple, two RBIs) and Jaxon Cooper (double, three RBIs) all posted two hits. Lucas Farabaugh (Win, 3 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K) and Brody Pagakis (1 IP, 1 K) shared the mound efforts.

Eastin McBroom, Payton Wills, Toby Steffen (RBI), Jacob Seyller and Kiptyn Bleuer (RBI) all singled for Newark (1-6). David Ulrich suffered the pitching loss.

Morton 20, Streator 1 (4 inn.): At SHS Athletic Fields, the Potters smacked three homers and scored 11 runs in the first inning to jumpstart the win over the Bulldogs (1-4).

Isaiah Weibel (RBI), Cole Winterrowd and Blaize Bressner all singled for Streator.

Girls soccer

Streator 4, La Salle-Peru 3: At the James Street Recreation Center, the Bulldogs even their season mark at 1-1 with the win over the Cavaliers.

Indoor track and field

Seneca's Lila Coleman (Provided by Seneca High School)

Seneca’s Lila Coleman wins three medals at Top Times: In the Shirk Center at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, for the Fighting Irish girls, junior Lila Coleman finished fifth in both the 400-meter run (1 minute, 0.19 seconds) and long jump (5.09 meters), as well as sixth in the 200 (26.54 seconds).

The Seneca 4x800 relay team of Natalie Misener, Evelyn O’Connor, Julie Mueller and Tenley Yandell also medaled (5th, 10:15.17).

Seneca also received top 15 finishes from Misener (3200, 9th, 12:09.01), O’Connor (800, 10th, 2:25.23; 1600, 15th, 5:49.58).

Somonauk’s Alexis Punsalan won the pole vault (3.61), while Newark’s Tess Carlson placed third in the pole vault (3.27) and Addison Ness seventh in the triple jump (10.56). Flanagan-Cornell’s Abbi Armstrong finished third in the long jump (5.33) and Kaylee Delheimer 12th in the 60 hurdles (10.16).

On the boys side, Seneca’s Travis Barr placed 6th in the 200 (:23.11) and Sean Sigler 10th in the pole vault (3.81). Fieldcrest’s Micheal Beckett finished 7th in the triple jump (12.71).