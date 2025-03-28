Presenting the 2025 Times All-Area Girls Basketball Team

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland's Ella Derossett (1) eyes the hoop as Cissna Park's Josie Neukomm (22) defends during a Class 1A Midland Sectional semifinals in rural Varna. (Scott Anderson)

Honoring 25 of the area’s top high school girls basketball players as selected by The Times Sports staff, here is the 2024-25 Times All-Area Girls Basketball Team.

First Team

Marlie Orlandi, Ottawa, sr.

The Times 2024-25 Girls Basketball Player of the Year returned after missing her junior season due to injury and played like she was never away, averaging 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.2 steals per game for the 24-8, Class 3A regional champion Pirates. She is a unanimous selection.

Orlandi was a member of our All-Area first team in 2023 and this winter was a first-team selection this season of the Interstate 8 Conference and received all-state special mention from the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA).

Marlie Orlandi

Ella Derossett, FCW, sr.

An all-around threat in addition to being one of the area’s most potent scorers, Derossett averaged 19.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 1.9 assists per game in leading a Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland team that entered the postseason with single-digit victories to an improbable Class 1A regional championship. She is a unanimous selection.

Also a selection to the All-Heart of Illinois Conference first team and the IBCA special mention list, this completes a Times All-Area Team cycle for Derossett – who was honorable mention in 2022, third team in 2023 and second team in 2022.

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland senior Ella Derossett (Brian Hoxsey)

Alyssa Zellers, Seneca, sr.

The only double-digit scorer on the balanced, 25-win, Class 2A regional champion Fighting Irish, Zellers accumulated per-game averages of 13.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.8 steals per game during her senior season. She is a unanimous selection.

Also a first-team selection of the Tri-County Conference, Zellers was a member of our Times All-Area third team in 2023 and our second team in 2024.

Seneca senior Alyssa Zellers (Brian Hoxsey)

Kaitlyn Davis, Marquette, so.

Stepping into a leading role for the 21-win Crusaders as just a sophomore, Davis proved she was ready to star by putting up per-game averages of 17.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per contest for Marquette. She is a unanimous selection.

Also a first-team choice of the Tri-County Conference and an IBCA All-State special mentionee, Davis held a spot on The Times All-Area Team’s second team in 2024.

Marquette sophomore Kaitlyn Davis

Jenna Setchell, Serena, sr.

Like Davis, Setchell took over as her team’s primary playmaker due to graduation and excelled at the role, leading the Huskers to a 23-8 season and another Little Ten Conference championship. She averaged 14.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.8 steals per game.

Also honored with a spot on the Little Ten All-Conference Team and the IBCA All-State special mention list, Setchell was a member of our All-Area third team in both 2023 and 2024.

Serena senior Jenna Setchell (Brian Hoxsey)

Second Team

Hannah Treptow, Sandwich, sr.

Skylar Dorsey, Ottawa, sr.

Macy Gochanour, Fieldcrest, jr.

Ella Schmitz, Ottawa, sr.

Hunter Hopkins, Marquette, so.

Ottawa's Ella Schmitz runs in for a layup as Princeton's Reese Revigilo defends at Kingman Gym. (Scott Anderson)

Third Team

Mary Stisser, Ottawa, jr.

Audry McNabb, Seneca, sr.

Ava Gwaltney, Streator, jr.

Macy Mahler, Serena, sr.

Abby Hohmann, Somonauk/Leland, jr.

Somonauk/Leland's Abby Hohmann eyes the hoop at Somonauk High School. (Scott Anderson)

Honorable Mention

TerriLynn Timmerman, Fieldcrest, so.; Alayla Harris, Sandwich, so.; Natalie Hall, Earlville, sr.; Pru Mangan, Fieldcrest, jr.; Grayson Provance, Seneca, so.; Emma Palaschak, FCW, so.; Hailey Larsen, Ottawa, sr.; Evelyn O’Connor, sr., Seneca; Kiley Mason, Somonauk/Leland, jr.; Kesley Cuchra, Marquette, so.