2 scholarships available from Marshall-Putnam Farm Bureau to study agriculture

Marshall-Putnam Farm Bureau has two $1,000 Crops For College scholarships available for students planning to study agriculture (freshman year of college only).

A farm bureau membership is not required. There also is a $1,500 Marshall-Putnam Farm Bureau scholarship for full-time college students based on academic merit (freshman year of college only). For this scholarship, the applicant must be a dependent of a Marshall-Putnam Farm Bureau member. Visit mpfarmbureau.org/scholarships to apply online.

The deadline to apply is April 1.