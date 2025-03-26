Enrollment open for Rock Steady Boxing Parkinson’s Program at Streator YMCA

The Rock Steady Boxing Parkinson’s Program will meet at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from April 1 to April 24, at the Streator Family YMCA. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Enrollment is open for the April session of Rock Steady Boxing at the Streator Family YMCA.

The program will meet at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from April 1 to April 24, at the Streator Family YMCA.

Rock Steady Boxing is open to individuals diagnosed with any form of Parkinson’s disease, regardless of where participants are in their journey with the disease.

Early enrollment is encouraged, as starting the program before independence is impacted can help improve long-term outcomes.

Support persons are welcome to attend as a participant’s “cornerman,” though this is not required.

For more information, or to register for the April session, visit Streator YMCA Rock Steady Boxing.

For eligibility questions, contact the Streator Family YMCA at 815-672-2148 or email wellness@streatorymca.org.