Teacher training applications now available for preschool through high school educators

Applications now are available for this year’s teacher training titled “Roads, Rivers and Rails!” created for preschool through high school educators who want to expand their curriculum while including topics related to agriculture.

The dates for the Bureau, Lee, Marshall-Putman, Rock Island and Whiteside County Summer Ag Institute are June 16 in Annawan and June 17 in the Fulton area.

This educational workshop geared toward teachers focuses on integrating resources and hands-on activities about agriculture and the environment into existing classroom curriculum. Participants can earn Certification Units from the ROE or one graduate credits from the University of St. Francis once the class has been successfully completed. Grad credit hours will cost an additional fee if chosen.

By attending this course, one can expect in class instruction about agriculture and the entire food and fiber system, consumer issues relating to agriculture, teaching innovations and resources available to them; field trips to production enterprises and/or agribusinesses; lab activities relating to science and agriculture in the classroom; free teaching materials and more.

The cost for the class is $30 if you are a Farm Bureau member and $40 if you are not a member. Enrollment is limited to 30 teachers. Applications are available online. For more information contact the Bureau County Farm Bureau at 815-875-6468 or talk to your local ag literacy coordinator. Completed applications are due May 16.