Ottawa baseball tops Rock Island, now 3-1 : The Times Monday roundup

Baseball

Ottawa 7, Rock Island 2: At Rock Island, the Pirates scored three times in both the second and fifth innings in the win over the Rocks.

Jace Veith led Ottawa (3-1) at the plate with three hits, while Brendyn Fuchs, Jackson Mangold and Lucas Farabaugh (double, RBI) all had two hits. Winning pitcher Colin Fowler (6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K) had two RBIs, while Colt Bryson and Adam Swanson (double) also drove in runs. Noah Marvin pitched the seventh, striking out two.

Coal City 16, Sandwich 5 (5 inn.): At Coal City, the Indians dropped to 0-2 with the loss to the Coalers.

Cash White knocked in a trio of runs for Sandwich, while Griffin Somlock went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs. Jeffery Ashley added two hits and two RBIs.

Fieldcrest 11, Dwight 7: At Wenona, the Knights exploded for seven runs in the sixth in topping the Trojans.

Tyler Serna doubled twice, homered and knocked in three runs to lead Fieldcrest (2-0). Jordan Heider singled and doubled twice, Lucas Anson drove in three runs, Drew Overocker had two RBIs and Layten Gerdes doubled. Anson (2 IP, 2 K) earned the win in relief of Overocker (4 IP, 6 K).

Softball

Marquette 17, Newark 7 (5 inn.): At Junes Gross Field in Ottawa, the Crusaders scored nine times in the fifth in the win over the Norsemen.

Marquette (5-1) was led by Kealey Rick (four hits, three RBIs), Kelsey Cuchra (double, home run, four RBIs), Hunter Hopkins (triple, two RBIs), Avery Durdan (double, RBI), Makayla Backos (double) and Savanah Erickson (two RBIs). Kinley Rick (5 IP, 6 K) was the winning pitcher.

Marquette Academy's Kealey Rick (Brian Hoxsey)

Kate Bromeland singled, homered and drove in three for Newark (0-3), while losing pitcher Tanner Kempiak, Rylie Carlson (RBI) and Adelaide Johnson recorded doubles.

La Salle-Peru 9, Streator 2: At La Salle, the Bulldogs couldn’t overcome the Cavaliers four-run fourth.

Mya Zavada and losing pitcher Makenna Ondrey (6 IP, 9 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 13 K) each doubled for Streator (0-2).

Reed-Custer 7, Somonauk 6: At Braidwood, the host Comets scored twice in the sixth in the win over the Bobcats (0-1).

Kennedy Barshinger singled twice, tripled and drove in a pair of runs for Somonauk. Losing pitcher Brook Bahrey, Kayla Anderson and Ashley McCoy all had a pair of hits.

Dwight 17, Fieldcrest 2: At Minonk, the Knights failed to record a hit in the loss to the Trojans.

Boys tennis

Ottawa competes at Troy: At the Triad Invite on Saturday, the Pirates doubles teams of Cayden Walter/Landon Sawin and Kaden Araujo/Ayden Sexton each won two matches, while the duo of Gabe Zeglis/Logan Walker earned one victory.

Boys indoor track

Marquette’s Gooden solid at Braidwood: At the Comets Indoor Classic hosted by Reed-Custer on Saturday, Jacoby Gooden placed third in the 60-meter dash (7.54 seconds), fourth in the long jump (5.63 meters) and was part of the 4X200 relay team with Jimmy Lawsha, Marcus Baker and Charlie McGrath that placed fourth (1 minute, 43.92 seconds). Adrian Schaefer placed fifth in the shot put (12.05).

Girls indoor track

Marquette’s Jewett earns 2nd in 400 at Braidwood: At the Comets Indoor Classic hosted by Reed-Custer on Saturday, Maggie Jewett placed second in the 400 (1:06.68), while Madisyn Trainor (60-meter dash, 8.72) and Gwen Jimenez (shot put, 9.02) each finished third.