March 25, 2025
Illinois Valley companies rescue a cat stuck in a tree on Ben Samek Road in Peru

‘We took the aerial over there, reached up, got it,’ fire chief says

By Maribeth M. Wilson
The Peru Fire Department, Korte & Turpen Tree Service and VJF contracting group spent two and half hours rescuing the cat, which had managed to climb 80 to 110 feet into a tree at the coroner of Ben Samek Road on March 25, 2025.

Multiple companies jumped into action Tuesday to rescue a cat stuck in a tree in Peru.

Peru Fire Chief Jeff King said the department had received a few calls regarding the issue, but knew that cats typically climb down — then he saw on Facebook it had been stuck since Saturday.

“Then I thought, we better go,” he said. “We took the aerial over there, reached up, got it – it kept going away from us.”

King said the cat finally came down a few branches and jumped further down and landed on the ground.

“There was also a tree climber there from Korte’s, he was coming up the bottom of the tree as we were working at it from the top so that helped out a lot,” he said.

Vincent Funk, president and owner of VJF Contracting Corporation, said it may be an electrical company, but it would help out anyone in need with a similar issue if its trucks were available to reach.

King said anytime the fire department has the opportunity to save a cat – it will.

“We’re all about any wildlife,” he said. “If we can do it and we can do it safely, we’re all about doing it.”

