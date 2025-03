Bureau Valley inducts 19 into National Honor Society

Bureau Valley High School in Manlius inducted 19 new members into the National Honor Society Chapter on Thursday, March 20, 2025. (Photo provided by Sarah Clark)

Bureau Valley High School in Manlius inducted 19 new members into the National Honor Society Chapter on Thursday, March 20.

Members were selected based on society’s principles of character, scholarship, leadership and service.

The newly-inducted members includes Juniors August Anderson, Alexis Butler, Abigail Jamison, Esther Kalapp, Ashlyn Ledergerber, Emersyn Ledergerber, Paige Ledergerber, Morgan Mahnesmith, Ashlyn Maupin, Jacelyn Michlig, Atticus Middleton, Emma Mussche, Logan Philhower, Andrew Roth, Riggens Shafer, Kloey Trujillo, Madison Wetzell, Carly Wiggim and Honorary Senior Member Lotte Kraan.