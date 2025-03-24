Meet the 2024-25 Times All-Area Wrestling Team

Selected by The Times Sports staff, we are proud to present the 2024-25 Times All-Area Wrestling Team.
First Team
Devon Blanchard, Sandwich, sr., 215
Blanchard posted a 44-12 mark this season for the Indians, was an IHSA Individual State Finals qualifier and was a Class 1A St. Bede Regional runner-up.
Cooper Corder, Sandwich, so., 144
Cooper’s resume includes a 37-7 season record, placing fifth at the IHSA Individual State Finals in Class 1A and capturing a 1A St. Bede Regional championship.
Rylie Donahue, Somonauk/Leland, sr., 125
Donahue wrestled to a 12-8 record for the Bobcats, competed at the IHSA Individual State Finals as an alternate and was a Rock Falls Regional runner-up.
Jeremy Gagnon, Seneca, sr., 285
Gagnon finished the winter 49-4 for the Fighting Irish, was fourth at the IHSA Individual State Finals and was a 1A Herscher Regional champion.
Nick Grant, Seneca, sr., 165
Grant recorded a 38-17 season and was both an IHSA Individual State Finals qualifier and the 1A Herscher Regional runner-up.
Sammie Greisen, Seneca, jr., 135
Greisen finished with a 41-10 record, was an IHSA Individual State Finals qualifier and the Metamora Regional runner-up.
Lily Gwaltney, Streator, so., 110
Gwaltney closed her sophomore season for the Bulldogs 25-8 and was an IHSA Individual State Finals qualifier.
Giovanni Hernandez, Ottawa, so., 113
Hernandez finished with a 12-15 record for the Pirates and was a Class 2A Washington Sectional qualifier.
Jesus Martinez, Streator, jr., 132
Martinez concluded the season 17-11 with postseason accolades including being a 2A Washington Sectional qualifier and the 2A Kaneland Regional runner-up.
Catalina Pacheco, Seneca, jr., 130
Finishing the year 42-7, Pacheco was an IHSA Individual State Finals qualifier and a champion at the Metamora Regional.
Alex Schaefer, Marquette, so., 215
Schaefer finished the season 36-11 for the Crusaders and was an IHSA Individual State Finals qualifier, the 1A Oregon Sectional runner-up and the 1A St. Bede Regional champion.
Raiden Terry, Seneca, so., 106
Terry, the 2024-25 Times Boys Wrestler of the Year, concluded the season 52-3, was third at IHSA Individual State Finals in Class 1A and was the 1A Herscher Regional champion.
Juliana Thrush, Ottawa, jr., 235
Thrush, the 2024-25 Times Girls Wrestler of the Year, finished the season 35-7, was sixth at IHSA Individual State Finals and was a champion at the Geneseo Sectional and Metamora Regional.
Wes Weatherford, Ottawa, so., 190
Weatherford finished the season with a 30-14 record and was a 2A Washington Sectional qualifier.
Honorable Mention
Jaxson Blanchard, Sandwich, fr., 138; Lydia Cartwright, Sandwich, fr., 110; Koby Clark, Marquette, so., 120; Kaden Clevenger, Sandwich, jr., 215; Alex Gagnon, Seneca, so., 175; Owen Kearfott, Ottawa, sr., 175; Kai Kern, Sandwich, jr., 175; Joshua Kotalik, Sandwich, fr., 150; Haiden Lavarier, Seneca, so., 140; Josh Lehman, Sandwich, sr., 157; Reily Leifhert, Marquette, so., 165; Brysen Manley, Marquette, so., 150; Landyn McEmery, Marquette, fr., 175; Aydan Radke, Streator, sr., 215; Jazmin Rios, Sandwich, jr., 145; Colten Stone, Sandwich, so., 132; Beau Thompson, Marquette, so., 138; Chris Thompson, Seneca, fr., 113; Landen Venecia, Seneca, jr., 190; Norah Vick, Sandwich, so., 115; Ava Weatherford, Ottawa, jr., 145; Adam Westerhold, Streator, sr., 285; Addison Yacko, Streator, so., 105