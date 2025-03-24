Meet the 2024-25 Times All-Area Wrestling Team

Wes Weatherford, right, of Ottawa takes on Caeden Small of La Salle-Peru during the 2025 Interstate 8 Conference Tournament. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Selected by The Times Sports staff, we are proud to present the 2024-25 Times All-Area Wrestling Team.

First Team

Devon Blanchard

Devon Blanchard, Sandwich, sr., 215

Blanchard posted a 44-12 mark this season for the Indians, was an IHSA Individual State Finals qualifier and was a Class 1A St. Bede Regional runner-up.

Cooper Corder (Photo provided by )

Cooper Corder, Sandwich, so., 144

Cooper’s resume includes a 37-7 season record, placing fifth at the IHSA Individual State Finals in Class 1A and capturing a 1A St. Bede Regional championship.

Rylie Donahue

Rylie Donahue, Somonauk/Leland, sr., 125

Donahue wrestled to a 12-8 record for the Bobcats, competed at the IHSA Individual State Finals as an alternate and was a Rock Falls Regional runner-up.

Jeremy Gagnon

Jeremy Gagnon, Seneca, sr., 285

Gagnon finished the winter 49-4 for the Fighting Irish, was fourth at the IHSA Individual State Finals and was a 1A Herscher Regional champion.

Nick Grant

Nick Grant, Seneca, sr., 165

Grant recorded a 38-17 season and was both an IHSA Individual State Finals qualifier and the 1A Herscher Regional runner-up.

Sammie Greisen

Sammie Greisen, Seneca, jr., 135

Greisen finished with a 41-10 record, was an IHSA Individual State Finals qualifier and the Metamora Regional runner-up.

Lily Gwaltney

Lily Gwaltney, Streator, so., 110

Gwaltney closed her sophomore season for the Bulldogs 25-8 and was an IHSA Individual State Finals qualifier.

Giovanni Hernandez

Giovanni Hernandez, Ottawa, so., 113

Hernandez finished with a 12-15 record for the Pirates and was a Class 2A Washington Sectional qualifier.

Jesus Martinez

Jesus Martinez, Streator, jr., 132

Martinez concluded the season 17-11 with postseason accolades including being a 2A Washington Sectional qualifier and the 2A Kaneland Regional runner-up.

Catalina Pacheco

Catalina Pacheco, Seneca, jr., 130

Finishing the year 42-7, Pacheco was an IHSA Individual State Finals qualifier and a champion at the Metamora Regional.

Alex Schaefer

Alex Schaefer, Marquette, so., 215

Schaefer finished the season 36-11 for the Crusaders and was an IHSA Individual State Finals qualifier, the 1A Oregon Sectional runner-up and the 1A St. Bede Regional champion.

Raiden Terry

Raiden Terry, Seneca, so., 106

Terry, the 2024-25 Times Boys Wrestler of the Year, concluded the season 52-3, was third at IHSA Individual State Finals in Class 1A and was the 1A Herscher Regional champion.

Juliana Thrush

Juliana Thrush, Ottawa, jr., 235

Thrush, the 2024-25 Times Girls Wrestler of the Year, finished the season 35-7, was sixth at IHSA Individual State Finals and was a champion at the Geneseo Sectional and Metamora Regional.

Wes Weatherford

Wes Weatherford, Ottawa, so., 190

Weatherford finished the season with a 30-14 record and was a 2A Washington Sectional qualifier.

Honorable Mention

Jaxson Blanchard, Sandwich, fr., 138; Lydia Cartwright, Sandwich, fr., 110; Koby Clark, Marquette, so., 120; Kaden Clevenger, Sandwich, jr., 215; Alex Gagnon, Seneca, so., 175; Owen Kearfott, Ottawa, sr., 175; Kai Kern, Sandwich, jr., 175; Joshua Kotalik, Sandwich, fr., 150; Haiden Lavarier, Seneca, so., 140; Josh Lehman, Sandwich, sr., 157; Reily Leifhert, Marquette, so., 165; Brysen Manley, Marquette, so., 150; Landyn McEmery, Marquette, fr., 175; Aydan Radke, Streator, sr., 215; Jazmin Rios, Sandwich, jr., 145; Colten Stone, Sandwich, so., 132; Beau Thompson, Marquette, so., 138; Chris Thompson, Seneca, fr., 113; Landen Venecia, Seneca, jr., 190; Norah Vick, Sandwich, so., 115; Ava Weatherford, Ottawa, jr., 145; Adam Westerhold, Streator, sr., 285; Addison Yacko, Streator, so., 105