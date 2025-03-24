March 24, 2025
Malden Chess Club to start April 3

Meetings to be every Thursday at Feed Store

By Kevin Hieronymus
Starting April 3, the Malden Chess Club meets every Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Feed Store, 212 W. Main St., Malden. (Alex T. Paschal — apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Everyone of all ages and skill levels are welcome. Join the group for casual chess games and friendly competition. Chess coaching will be available for those who want to learn. All are welcome.

Erik Czerwin is a certified USCF tournament director and experienced chess coach; he can answer any and all rules questions and can help teach anyone who wants to learn.

For more more information, email chess@PrairieViewHobbies.com or visit prairieviewhobbies.com/malden

