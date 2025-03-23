Streator library to host laser tag on March 28

Laser tag is returning Friday, March 28, to Streator Public Library.

It is open to the public from 5 to 6 p.m. Registration is required at streatorpubliclibrary.org

The library will host a frog-themed scavenger hunt the week of March 24. Search the library and find all of the hidden items. The theme changes weekly.

Additionally, the library has begun its spring expo. Join the library for art, discovery and community as the library showcases the best of what it has to offer.

The library is located at 130 S. Park St. Call 815-672-2729 for more information

4 to 5 p.m. Monday, March 24: Arts and crafts, come to the library to create cute and fun projects to take home.

6 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 24: Junk journaling, teens/adults. Want to start a new journal? Let the library show you how to make a fun and easy junk journal.

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 25: Little’s Art Time, children ages 3 to 9. Get creative with friends in the library. Learn how to draw or have fun with paint.

5 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 25: Story Time: Frogs, children. Jump into Frog Storytime. Things will be hopping with frog stories and activities.

3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 26: Game time, ages 10 through teens. Video games, board games, puzzles and more.

6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 26: Let’s Talk: True Crime, adults. Are you intrigued by true crimes? Love the thrill of solving the case? Then you’ll love this club! Join the library group to chat about some of the craziest true crimes to ever happen

10 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 27: Mother Goose Club, children. Let your toddlers learn basic social skills with the help of Mother Goose and her fun interactive nursery rhymes.

4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 27: Lego Club, build, stack and create.

6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 27: Painting Academy, teens/adults. The library invites patrons for a night full of colors.