State Rep. Briel aims to boost protection for kids in adoption, foster care

Working to protect children in the adoption and foster care system, state Rep. Amy “Murri” Briel, D-Ottawa, has introduced legislation to enhance background requirements for those seeking to adopt or foster a child.

“We don’t have a current law in our books that weeds out harmful individuals convicted of trafficking from adopting or fostering a child, even though Illinois has long had a protective stance on child welfare and safety — this bill is a recommitment to just that,” Briel said in a news release.

“When we strengthen background checks for potential adoptive or foster parents,” she said, “we ensure more kids grow up in safer homes with safer parents.”

House Bill 871 would put a first-of-its-kind law in place that disqualifies people who are convicted of human or sex trafficking from adopting a child or becoming a licensed foster care parent.

“Every child deserves to grow up in a circle of adults and guardians who have their best interests in mind,” Briel said. “By advancing protections in our state’s background requirements, we’re keeping these kids out of potentially unstable, unsound environments and ensuring they have guardians that make them feel secure in a responsible home.”