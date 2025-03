The next history lecture at the Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum will be at 2 p.m. Sunday March 23, at the museum’s meeting room, 1100 Canal St. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

The program is The History of the Starved Rock Murders presented by Dan Schott, with no opinion offered. This history lecture may fill up, and seating may be limited, so you may want to pre-register. The public is invited, and light snacks will be offered.