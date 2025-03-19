Tornado watch in effect for La Salle, Bureau, Putnam, Livingston, Marshall counties

A tornado watch has been issued for La Salle, Bureau, Putnam, Livingston and Marshall counties until 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Tornadoes are possible, according to the National Weather Service. There could be scattered hail up to ping pong ball sizes. Wind gusts of up to 70 mph also are possible.
In the event of a tornado warning, the National Weather Service recommends:
- Stay Weather-Ready: Continue to listen to local news or a NOAA Weather Radio to stay updated about tornado watches and warnings.
- At Your House: If you are in a tornado warning, go to your basement, safe room or an interior room away from windows. Don’t forget pets if time allows.
- At Your Workplace or School: Follow your tornado drill and proceed to your tornado shelter location quickly and calmly. Stay away from windows and do not go to large open rooms such as cafeterias, gymnasiums or auditoriums.
- Outside: Seek shelter inside a sturdy building immediately if a tornado is approaching. Sheds and storage facilities are not safe. Neither is a mobile home or tent. If you have time, get to a safe building.
- In a vehicle: Being in a vehicle during a tornado is not safe. The best course of action is to drive to the closest shelter. If you are unable to make it to a safe shelter, either get down in your car and cover your head, or abandon your car and seek shelter in a low lying area such as a ditch or ravine.