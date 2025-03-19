Tornado watch in effect for La Salle, Bureau, Putnam, Livingston, Marshall counties

A view of a sepia colored sky next to a barn on Route 251 on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in Peru. A tornado watch has been issued for La Salle, Bureau, Putnam, Livingston and Marshall counties until 9 p.m. Wednesday. (Scott Anderson)

A tornado watch has been issued for La Salle, Bureau, Putnam, Livingston and Marshall counties until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Tornadoes are possible, according to the National Weather Service. There could be scattered hail up to ping pong ball sizes. Wind gusts of up to 70 mph also are possible.

In the event of a tornado warning, the National Weather Service recommends: